

The former St. Elizabeths Hospital in 2016. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

William K. Smith is a physician who currently Chairs ANC 2A, which includes George Washington University Hospital. Harvey Sloane, a former mayor of Louisville, was D.C. commissioner of health from 1995 to 1997.

This week, the health committee of the D.C. Council will conduct hearings on the East End Health Equity Act of 2018. The bill’s stated goal is to expedite a “comprehensive integrated health care system that equitably serves all residents of the District of Columbia.” Who could disagree with that? The crisis in health-care delivery east of the Anacostia River in the District has been decades in the making. It is real and life-threatening. We are physicians who have spent the majority of our professional careers working to address health disparities. This is why we oppose the legislation.

The effect of the bill is “to exempt certain health care projects of the District of Columbia and District Hospital Partners, LP. … from the Certificate of Need Process.” That process has been legally mandated for new health-care construction in the District since the 1970s. It is designed to combat duplication of services, unnecessary infrastructure and the rampant health-care cost inflation that is bankrupting people and businesses all across the city and the country. Projects exempted under this bill include construction of a $300 million, 150-bed not-for-profit hospital, paid for by the city, on the site of the former St Elizabeths hospital in Ward 8 and an unnamed number of primary health centers across Wards 7 and 8. So far, so good. Buried in the bill, however, is an exemption for construction of a new 270-bed hospital tower in Foggy Bottom. No new hospital construction of this size has ever been exempted in this manner, and a new hospital tower in Ward 2 would be owned and operated by the for-profit District Hospital Partners, a company that is 80 percent owned and controlled by Universal Health Services. For more than five years, UHS has been the subject of financial fraud investigations aimed at it and more than two dozen of its hospitals in more than a dozen states. Three federal agencies — the FBI, the Defense Department and the Department of Health and Human Services — are involved.

So, what’s the connection between health-care delivery in Wards 7 and 8 and a big new for-profit hospital tower controlled by UHS in Ward 2? It’s a good question and one the Certificate of Need Process mandated by D.C. law might help answer, but that is exactly what the East End Health Equity Act is designed to circumvent.

Ostensibly the purpose of the bill is to expedite community health centers and a community hospital east of the river. The needs in those neighborhoods more than justify those projects, however, and the Certificate of Need process, which takes about six months, does not present a meaningful barrier to progress. More realistically, the primary goal of the bill is to facilitate expansion of tertiary and quaternary services at UHS’s extremely profitable Ward 2 hospital. This is a problem. Expansion of inpatient referral services, beyond established need, contributes to health-care inflation with minimal impact on population health. Further, the bill provides no explanation as to why a 150-bed primary care facility in Ward 8 requires a 270-bed referral site in Ward 2. Under most circumstances, one would expect the ratio to be reversed.

We are predisposed to applaud any effort designed to address the health-care disaster in Wards 7 and 8, but circumventing the Certificate of Need law to expedite new referral beds in Ward 2 is unwise and unwarranted, especially since District Hospital Partners does not deliver, and has no contract to deliver, services east of the river. This project needs all the process and sunshine that District law requires.

Accordingly, we urge D.C. Council members to vote against this bill, as ANC 2A has, and insist new all hospital construction comply with established law and be required to complete the District’s Certificate of Need process.

Correction: An earlier version of this piece misspelled Harvey Sloane’s name. This version has been corrected.