Drew Schneider is the founder and editor of Petworth News.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissions can be boring, and they can be dramatic. It’s all up to the various commissioners and their behavior and decisions. In Tuesday’s election, single member district 4C08 now has a race with a write-in candidate going up against long-time incumbent, Commissioner Timothy Jones.

Flyers for Leah Anderson have appeared around the district with the lines “Ask Tim Jones why he hates lemonade stands,” encouraging people to write in her name for ANC commissioner.

There hasn’t been a concerted effort at a write-in campaign for Petworth’s largest ANC for quite some time, and Timothy Jones hasn’t had a credible threat to his incumbency since Michelle Escumbise ran against him several years ago. So why now?

Jones has an up and down reputation in his ANC, both as someone who will work for residents’ needs and for being unresponsive, negative and uncommunicative with news and updates. He also has a reputation for trying to get block parties in trouble, which is where this challenge originated.

“Tim is an elder who has been committed to a position for so long, I don’t want to offend his intelligence,” Anderson said. “We can’t write him off and still have a need for him and his presence. But he’s inaccessible and non-responsive, and he doesn’t engage residents, offer assistance or collaboration. It’s been hurdle after hurdle with him, and the final straw was getting the permit [for Blocktoberfest] revoked. We’re not angry so much as just motivated.”

Right before this popular block party was scheduled to occur on Oct. 13, Jones contacted the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs to have the street-closure permit revoked. Jones said it was the music performance, drinking of alcohol and asking for donations that caused him to seek to have the block party permit revoked, believing a “special event permit” was required instead.

“In a neighborhood with a paucity of recreation and amusement activities, e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks, movie theatres, arcades and one of the fastest growing youth populations in the city, the glamorization of adult public alcohol consumption bodes more harm than good,” Jones wrote in a response to questions when Petworth News reached out to him.

Read the rest of Drew Schneider’s post at Petworth News.