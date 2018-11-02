

The sun sets in Tangier, Va., in 2017, where climate change and rising sea levels threaten the inhabitants of the slowly sinking island. Now measuring 1.2 square miles, Tangier Island has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. If nothing is done to stop the erosion, it may disappear completely in the next 40 years. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)

Virginia elections this year have been remarkable. Campaign spending has flowed as several formidable female candidates for Congress are riding a powerful anti-Trump wave against incumbents. For the U.S. Senate, a calm, gentlemanly Democrat seems ready to trounce an in-your-face neo-Confederate originally from Minnesota.

It’s understandable that two constitutional amendments on the ballots Tuesday haven’t got much attention.

One would let spouses of deceased military veterans who were disabled in the service keep certain property tax benefits. That is entirely reasonable. The other, which would give property owners in flood zones a partial property tax benefit, is not.

As in many other coastal states, Virginia has seen an eruption of waterfront housing over the past several decades. Much of it is on questionable, flood- and storm-prone land along the state’s 5,000 miles of tidal shoreline.

On a list of the five most vulnerable cities to hurricanes, the Norfolk-Virginia Beach area was ranked fourth — behind Tampa-St. Petersburg, Miami and New Orleans and ahead of Houston-Galveston, Tex. And hurricanes have become notably stronger because of carbon-dioxide pollution and climate change.

In the past two months, Hurricane Florence caused up to $30 billion in damage along the U.S. coastline, and Hurricane Michael brought up to $40 billion in damage, including flooding in inland Virginia. Meanwhile, the Navy is rightfully worried that rising water levels might make its massive facilities in Hampton Roads unusable. Venerable Tangier Island in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay is slowly sinking beneath the waves.

Instead of recognizing the inevitable, Virginia legislators, backed by the real estate lobby, are pushing a stopgap measure to shore up property prone to flooding. They are proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow localities to temporarily cut taxes on property in danger of flooding if owners try to build in protective measures, such as putting houses on stilts or filling in basements, to alleviate flooding dangers.

This is merely flood insurance by another name. And, flood insurance is what got such vulnerable structures built in the first place.

There is no way that thousands of homes would have been built on many sand dunes or creeks or bays had it not been for the National Flood Insurance Program. Banks wouldn’t have financed the houses without it. The insurance program is welfare for the rich because waterfront homes tend to be exorbitantly expensive.

The idea of the amendment is to reward waterfront homeowners if they try to take corrective measures that should have been done when the house was built. It is a new kind of welfare for the rich, albeit an indirect one. And, if you get a break on your $2 million beach house, someone else is going to have to make up the difference in property taxes.

Legislators and their wealthy backers in the real estate lobby are sticking their heads in the sand and denying the real problems of climate change.