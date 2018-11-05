

Tom Marmet (Family photo)

Alisha Stommel and Evann Orleck-Jetter attended the University of Vermont with Tom Marmet. They graduated together on May 21.

Our dear friend Tom Marmet was shot and killed in his car last Oct. 24 while stopped at a Northeast Washington traffic light. He was on his way home from his job as a social worker at So Others Might Eat, a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and health-care services to the poor and homeless. He was 22, and five months out of college.

We met Tom at the University of Vermont. He was special, and we were instantly drawn to him because of his dry sense of humor, his gentle ease and his kindness. The two of us would often ask each other after trying to involve Tom in a gossip session, does Tom ever say anything bad about anyone? His joyful, booming laugh filled every room he entered.

We are devastated by this loss, as are all who knew and loved Tom. He was such a light in our lives and for that light to be extinguished leaves the world a colder, darker place. Tom was the first to call out injustice in all its forms. And then he quietly set out to do something about the ills he saw around him. This was a person who was going to change the world. His dream and all the good he would have done were erased by a stray bullet.

This part of Tom we hold onto: that we all have a voice and the responsibility to use it. And we know Tom would want us to. He was the 135th homicide in Washington, D.C., this year. We head to the polls Tuesday and in every election after that with a fierce determination to help elect officials committed to ending the senseless gun violence that is killing our friends and destroying our communities. It has been a terrible few weeks in this country’s history, full of hatred and bloodshed. We’ve been asking ourselves, as have so many other Americans, when does it end?

The day after Tom was killed, a racist gunman walked into a supermarket in Kentucky and killed two grandparents because they were black. Three days after Tom’s death, an anti-Semitic gunman killed 12 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh because they were Jewish. Tom’s death was not the result of a hate crime but all of these were the results of too many guns, of a moment in American history when there are more guns in this country than there are people. We have to change that.

We’re writing to ask Americans to think carefully about where they place their vote and what each of us can do to stem the scourge of gun violence. For those, like us, who do not spend a lot of time around firearms, guns and the devastation they leave in their wake, can seem distant, an abstraction, a debate that might be held in a classroom or a diner or a bar. We can all be naive enough to believe that guns will never touch us directly. That’s what we thought, too. We never imagined that guns would touch someone we loved, someone so young, so gifted, so full of light. Until Oct. 24, as Tom waited at a traffic light.