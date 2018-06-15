

Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Fort Wayne, Ind., on June 14. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette/AP)

“I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes. Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves. Consistent and fair application of the law is in itself a good and moral thing, and that protects the weak and protects the lawful.”

— Attorney General Jeff Sessions, defending the Trump administration policy of separating families at the border.

“It is very biblical to enforce the law.”

— White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Leaving aside the fact that the Bible is, well, not the law of the land and not something we should cite from a legal standpoint when explaining the laws of the land, here are some more justifications that Sessions might use for this policy. You can find a lot of things in the Bible.

Job : As we see in the Bible, God is in favor of making innocent people suffer for no reason whatsoever.

: As we see in the Bible, God is in favor of making innocent people suffer for no reason whatsoever. Judgment of Solomon : As King Solomon so wisely and clearly admonishes us, babies should be taken from their mothers and cut in half.

: As King Solomon so wisely and clearly admonishes us, babies should be taken from their mothers and cut in half. Moses in the Bulrushes : As the Bible so humanely shows, if you take a baby from its mother and float it downriver in a basket, it will work out fine.

: As the Bible so humanely shows, if you take a baby from its mother and float it downriver in a basket, it will work out fine. Daniel : If someone objects to the laws of a land, authorities are within their rights to punish him, for instance by throwing him into a den of lions.

: If someone objects to the laws of a land, authorities are within their rights to punish him, for instance by throwing him into a den of lions. Abraham and Isaac : If someone tells you to take a child up a mountain and put that child to death, don’t make them ask twice!

: If someone tells you to take a child up a mountain and put that child to death, don’t make them ask twice! The New Testament : As we learn from the Good Book, those from minority groups who urge resistance to authority will be arrested, tried and duly crucified.

: As we learn from the Good Book, those from minority groups who urge resistance to authority will be arrested, tried and duly crucified. The Good Samaritan : As the tale of the Good Samaritan shows, when a traveler is in pain, two righteous men can walk past him and do nothing.

: As the tale of the Good Samaritan shows, when a traveler is in pain, two righteous men can walk past him and do nothing. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego : As the Bible suggests, there are many fitting punishments for those who disobey authority; for instance, to throw them into a fiery furnace.

: As the Bible suggests, there are many fitting punishments for those who disobey authority; for instance, to throw them into a fiery furnace. Exodus: If people who are suffering in one place try to move to another, Pharaoh is within his rights not to let them.

As Jesus so wisely said: “Suffer, little children.”