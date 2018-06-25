I will not take my husband’s name. He uses it for work. It would be cruel to leave him without a name, simply because we have told the world that we are in love.

It would be sad to see him drift listlessly through cocktail parties with an empty name tag. “I’m Dave,” someone would say to him, “I work in synergies,” and he would pause, and blink, and have no answer. His business cards would be a job description and a void of white space. He would, I suppose, save money on monogrammed towels, as every towel would be, for him, a monogrammed towel, but equally no towel would be a monogrammed towel.

Suppose we were to become separated in a crowd. If I had taken his name, I would have nothing to call. I would have to stand in the middle of the crowd and scream and scream, and perhaps he would not even turn his head. To take his name would be, for calling purposes, functionally to transform him into a cat.

I will not take his name. I think it looks good on him. I am used to it. This precise arrangement of letters and syllables suits him, and without it, how would I send him emails?

I will take neither his last name nor his first name. I contemplated perhaps the last name. He could get by without one, after all. Cher does. So does Bruce (in Jersey, anyway), although it might be difficult on credit cards.

I will not take my husband’s name. It would make him impossible to enter as a contact in my phone; 10 digits with no words attached.

I will not take my husband’s name. How could we sing “Happy Birthday” to him? To start and then fall silent at the climax would depress the other patrons in restaurants.

I will not take my husband’s name. Nor will I take his face nor his reflection nor his shadow (though I did consider, for a moment, taking his shadow). And I will not take his voice; I have no shell in which to store it.

Even if he does not use his name, it belongs to him.

I will not take my husband’s name. I will be merciful.