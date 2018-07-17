

On Tuesday, President Trump speaks about his summit in Finland with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

It is easy to see how this might be confusing. President Trump understands how you might have gotten confused.

What he meant to do Monday was not to throw in his lot with Vladimir Putin by pointing out that he had no reason to think that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. He did not mean to say “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia. He meant to say “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.” It was a simple case of misspeaking. So, you know. “Double negative,” as he explained on Tuesday. The president was helpless, felled under the weight of a double negative like a beaver that had overestimated the size of the tree it was taking down.

Anyway, he now is issuing an unequivocal statement that “I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place. Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

Is that unequivocal or not unequivocal? Well, it is definitely one of the two, and if we decide it was not unequivocal, we can tack that “not” on in the next 24 hours without incident.

What he is trying to say is he meant to say something different, or rather, he wished he had said something different, because people are yelling at him now.

This happens to the best of us, he is sure you understand. This often happens. “Not” is such a small word. Who among us has not forgotten to use the word “no” or “not” at a critical time? Who among us has not shouted “I OBJECT!” at a wedding when they meant “I DON’T OBJECT!” or “Please murder my spouse” when you meant “Please do NOT murder my spouse!” or “Please, hack the DNC and see if you can leak Hillary Clinton’s emails, Russia!” which maybe should have included a “not”? It can be so easy to forget a “not” at a crucial time, for instance in the sentence “I love you” or “It is possible that there were very fine people on both sides here in Charlottesville.”

In Trump’s view, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” was missing a “not,” as of course was President Ronald Reagan’s description of the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.” The point is, these are subtle distinctions that are easy to get lost.

The good news is you can just stick it in later when you remember, and people will accept instantly that that is what you meant. I am not saying that sticking a belated “not” at the end is not a genius move, but this was literally suggested by a humor expert in the movie “Borat,” so.

Trump meant to really send a stern message to Putin. He meant to not not mention human rights, and certainly he was going to stand his ground when confronting the Russian president on the subject of election interference. Instead he did not that. Easy mistake, is the point. You can think, “Wait, am I supposed to do this, or is this the thing I am supposed to not do?” and sometimes you forget and guess wrong, and that is Trump foreign policy in a notshell.

He also meant to tell Fox News Monday, but it slipped his mind. He is not unprepared for serious scrutiny on the world stage, and we certainly should not be nervous or alarmed when we contemplate what might have transpired between him and Putin when nobody was in the room.

He does not think the American people are idiots who will just take this “not” statement at face value. He does not think so little of you. This is not insulting to you. I think I am using the right number of “not,” but these days, who knows?

