

Jackets included in the government’s exhibits admitted into evidence at the trial of Paul Manafort. (Courtesy Special Counsel’s Office via Reuters)

When you think of the sheer volume of ostrich, python, and other avian and reptilian lifeforms that have perished in order to sheath the limbs of Paul Manafort in clothes, you have to feel for the families of the wildlife involved.

Oscar Wilde famously said that “Fashion is what one wears oneself. What is unfashionable is what other people wear.” Most people do not remember that the quote ended “… and every jacket Paul Manafort has ever purchased,” but it is as true today as it was then.

When you hear that someone spent more than $1 million on business suits over five years, you wonder: What does more than $1 million buy? A blue suit, it turns out. And a grey suit. Are they particularly flattering? No. Are they custom? Certainly. Does it look like the wearer came dashing out of a time machine from 1980 and is trying too hard to blend in? Now we are just asking questions to which the answer is clearly “yes.”

These suits inspire confidence … men to think that the wearer is an easy mark.

Attire should tell a story. Manafort’s attire tells the story of a man who goes to a store and spends too much money on a series of blah suits.

You would think that maybe with the volume of money he spends on suits, he would put one on and suddenly would be Channing Tatum, or at the very least one of those actors named Chris, and everyone involved in his life would clasp their hands together and murmur with rapture. But Paul Manafort, in any suit, just looks like Paul Manafort. Maybe he has a painting of a suit somewhere that is getting nicer and nicer looking?

I am sure that Manafort is enraged when he sees all the pictures of his suits that have been shared with the public. “You cannot even see my most expensive suit!” he is no doubt raging, somewhere, “which was made entirely of a fabric SO PRECIOUS that only those fit for their positions could see it, by tailors who spared no expense, and which is LIGHT AS GOSSAMER!” (Donald Trump was especially complimentary of this suit.)

The truth is: All of his purchases seem underwhelming. There is the ostrich jacket. Frankly, I expected Manafort’s much-ballyhooed ostrich jacket to be far more ostentatious. Instead it is just a black jacket in nubbly leather. The only explanation I can come up with is that he had a personal grudge against the ostrich and wanted to have him killed without causing suspicion.

There is a python jacket. If you heard that “Paul Manafort is wrapped in a python” some Americans might have been excused for getting their hopes up. To call the jacket overstated would be an understatement. It was less loud on the original python.

There is a brown coat. As far as I can tell, the story about this coat is that Manafort saw a store called Spend As Much Money As Possible and walked in full of excitement and said, “I see you are a store where a guy can spend a lot of money! Please, I wish to spend as much money as possible!” And they said, “Well, you have come to the right place! Give us all your cash, and we will give you an old brown coat that someone left here while shopping and never returned to claim! Congratulations! It’s yours now! Please wire us hundreds of thousands of dollars!”

There is also an Assortment of Blue And Grey Checkered Suits, I guess because Manafort is always going to costume parties and he wanted to dress as the suit Jeff Daniels wears in “Dumb and Dumber,” But Make It Slightly Fashionable, But Then Take That Fashion Away And Put Grey Checks On It.

And, of course, Manafort has a checkered blue jacket, because he took the wrong lesson from Nixon’s “Checkers” speech. He took many wrong lessons from Nixon, in fact.

When you hear that a man has spent thousands upon ruinous thousands of dollars on clothing, using money secretly wired from overseas accounts, you sort of expect that when you look at the clothing, you will understand, and it will not look like the background of an unprepossessing OkayCupid profile picture. How to put this: If your best friend told you that she was leaving her husband for a goat, you would expect that the goat would at least be sort of personable. But to see the clothes for which Manafort forked over these untold stores of bullion is to be filled with bewilderment. They are just blue and grey suits. If we were not having this lawsuit to let us know exactly how much money they cost, we might never have been able to tell.