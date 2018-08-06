What follows is a non-exhaustive list of things I assume Donald Trump Jr. has Googled in the two days following this tweet:
- mugs that say “wonderful son”
- is it illegal if you do it to earn your father’s love
- is it possible to do something wrong if you don’t know any laws and furthermore are rich
- where in your online dating profile should you put the phrase “wonderful son” should it be before hunting or after hunting
- part in the bible when God calls Jesus “my wonderful son”
- clubs for wonderful sons to meet and network
- is there anything better than “wonderful son” that your dad can say about you or is that the peak
- was Darth Vader a good dad
- should you share a tweet on your Instagram that says something wonderful about you but also implies you might have committed a crime
- but what if it literally says you are wonderful
- if someone says “my wonderful son” WITH a comma does that mean that they love you most
- are people allowed to arrest you if you have money
- what did Paul Manafort do wrong
- people have to tell you if you are committing a crime otherwise that just would not be fair
- Cat Stevens song about fathers and sons
- playlist that is just the Cat Stevens song about fathers and sons
- father-son activities
- fathers and sons
- fathers and sons NOT the novel
- how old is too old for take your son to work day
- casual ways to ask people to play catch
- is it weird to show someone a drawing you made of them that you are proud of if it has been more than 20 years
- can’t stop crying listening to “Father and Son”
- Cat Stevens concert tickets
- are there any famous Goya paintings of Saturn being nice to his children just hanging out
- should I be taller now that I have confirmation of my father’s regard
- casual replies to people who know something about you is different but don’t realize that it is that your father sees you as the wonderful son you are
- “Death of a Salesman” tickets
- is there a part of “Death of a Salesman”where Willy Loman calls his son wonderful
- should you capitalize “wonderful son” in a tattoo
- “it’s a wonderful son” movie
- what is the fewest dollars you can have and never go to jail
- how many dollars does Donald Trump have
- you can only break a law if you understand that laws apply to you, yes??
- are you sure that seems wrong
- Ask Jeeves can you break a law if nobody tells you
- incognito browse so law enforcement cannot see what you are googling
- how rich do you have to be to never get in legal trouble
- if you did something that was maybe a crime but it was boring and weird does it count
- oppo research is legal always yes
- hair oil
- most beautiful words in the English language
- it definitely doesn’t count as breaking the law if someone doesn’t explicitly say to you ‘do you want to do something illegal and break the law’
- can white people do crimes
- cops have to tell you they are cops it is the law
- law requiring Russian spies to tell you they are Russian spies
- is there a paint color called “wonderful son”
- wonderful son art
- wonderful son playlists
- carry on my wonderful son
- ways to work the phrase “wonderful son” into conversation
- matching father-son outfits that are subtle
- best sons ever
- should I go blonde