This is not the only administration where three old men at a country club have decided that they know just how to fix the Department of Veterans Affairs, but this is almost certainly the first administration where the president has forced the head of VA to listen to them, meet with them in person and take their requests seriously.

If you ever have the dubious fortune to become the VA head under the Trump administration, get ready for your inbox to look roughly like this.

Dear Secretary,

Hi! Thrilled you flew to Florida on the taxpayer dime to meet with us, three random club members from Mar-a-Lago who have some ideas about how VA should be run. Nice to meet you. If there is one thing the Trump administration cannot stand, it is accountability and avoiding the appearance of conflict, so, please, listen to us and run all ideas and initiatives by us. Do not worry: We are not experts on veterans affairs, so we won’t impinge on your turf that way.

We have some ideas!

First: Can you upload VA into the cloud? We hear a lot of things about the cloud, and it seems like the veterans deserve this.

Also, Bruce and his son have a good idea for an app. It’s a pretty lucky thing for VA that his son is willing to help us out. His son knows computers!¹

Congratulations on getting unanimously confirmed!

Please do all of this immediately.

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

Thank you so much for your email and for granting me the favor of your presence. Can’t wait for all those conference calls and look forward to responding promptly to all your emails! Upload VA to the cloud, how? What’s this about an app?

I was not unanimously confirmed, actually. Still waiting on that. Not sure what you saw.

Subject: URGENT! PLEASE RESPOND!

*

Dear Secretary,

URGENT! The woman who is in charge of the tennis courts at my country club is having some problems getting her son’s (a veteran!) records from the Defense Department. I am attaching an email from her. Please see to it at your earliest convenience! PLEASE RESPOND!²

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

I am so sorry, but I’m not sure I can help. This is not the Defense Department.

*

Dear Secretary,

I don’t see what that has to do with it. He is a veteran. These are his affairs. You are the secretary of Veterans Affairs, are you not? Then do what a secretary is meant to do! Quickly and silently resolve this problem, then go back to taking dictation very intently at a big desk.

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

It says he wants to get his records from the Defense Department. This is the Department of Veterans Affairs .

*

Dear Secretary,

I think the point still stands.

P.S. Here is an article I saw the other day about how we need to do more for our veterans. I have scanned it and attached it. Sorry about the Grey Poupon. Please get on this right away and call me the second it is fixed!

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

Thank you for the article! It is from a 1998 issue of Time and from what I could read of it over the mustard not much of it is still relevant. But a lot of good food for thought.

*

Dear Secretary,

How is my son’s app coming along? I just talked to him again, and he says he is willing to help, if you will follow up with him. He is very good with tech and a bright boy. He has a lot of good ideas that he is willing to give to VA — maybe, if we are lucky, even for money!

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

Oh, good! We would not want to lose sight of the app, and I definitely meant to mention it in those last several emails. It is at the forefront of my mind at all times.

*

Dear Secretary,

You may not know this, but Ike is in charge of Marvel, and you really should think about using some of Marvel’s technology, as seen in “The Avengers,” to benefit veterans.

P.S. Attached please find the lyrics of “Born in the USA,” which I have had my son type up for you. Please get on this right away!

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

I did not realize the Avengers were using real technology! Of course, as always, I am all ears!

P.S. I got a very strange message on my personal phone where someone read out a complete URL to what appeared to be a Yahoo! News article from three years ago, and then said, “I see a lot of veterans are in the NFL now, very interesting, something to consider.” Do you know anything about this?

*

Dear Secretary,

That was me. Please, get on it.

Also, I heard through my secret eyes and ears that I have embedded in your department that we might be switching to a new software? I would not recommend that program. I used it many years ago and it did not have voice recognition.³ And it took a lot of floppy disks to install, more than I think you want. Better vet this more carefully.

P.S. Attached please find a picture of a plane with an angry face drawn on it. Do something about this.

P.P.S. Still haven’t heard back about those Veterans Affairs papers from the Defense Department. Let us know when you have anything; it is very awkward around the tennis courts lately.

P.P.P.S. Is VA on LinkedIn? VA should be on LinkedIn.

*

Dear Mar-a-Lago Crowd,

The program you mentioned has been updated since you used it in what sounds like the mid-1990s. But I am happy to vet it more carefully, if that would make you happy.

I don’t know what to do about the plane, or LinkedIn, and I still have nothing about the papers which, as I said, are from the Defense Department.

*

Dear Secretary,

I don’t feel that you are being responsive to our concerns. You are being replaced.

¹ This actually happened.

² This actually happened.

³ This actually happened.