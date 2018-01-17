

President Trump, alongside first lady Melania Trump, spoke to reporters at the White House in November. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

The headline on the Associated Press story on Tuesday speaks clearly: “Trump ends 1st year with lowest average approval rating.” Since his inauguration nearly a year ago, President Trump has averaged an approval rating of 39 percent, 10 points lower than the next-worst first-year record, held by Bill Clinton. The analysis is based on Gallup polling, which has been doing approval surveys seemingly forever.

“Fox & Friends,” however, isn’t placing much credence in the poll’s methodology. For Wednesday morning’s show, Pete Hegseth, a contributor for the morning program, visited Momma’s West Main Street Cafe in Hillsboro, Ohio (the stomping grounds of pro-Trump Washington Post Opinions contributing columnist Gary Abernathy). After interviewing a table of Trump supporters, Hegseth addressed the assembled crowd and said, “Hillsboro, y’all are awesome. A ton of common sense from these folks.”

“And the folks who say the polls — president’s approval rating has gone down: Don’t believe ’em, sounds like fake news to me,” said Hegseth. “They’re as enthusiastic here as they’ve always been.” Hillsboro is the county seat of Highland County, which — as Hegseth noted in his presentation — went 76 percent for Trump in 2016.

So there’s a “Fox & Friends” classic for you: Rebut negative favorability polling by having breakfast in the heart of Trump country.

With the topic of “fake news” thus introduced, the “Fox & Friends” crew back at the show’s New York studio teed off.

“And by the way, ‘Fake News Awards’ are tonight, aren’t they?” asked co-host Brian Kilmeade, addressing the president’s latest anti-media gimmick.

“That’s right,” responded co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“Do we have an outfit picked out? Have we rented a tux?” asked Kilmeade.

“I wonder if there’s going to be trophies,” mused co-host Steve Doocy.

Earhardt: “I’ll make popcorn!”

Kilmeade: “Okay, fine!”

Doocy: “If you’re not going to be watching tonight, we’ll have the winners — er, losers — tomorrow on the show.”

With pals like these, it’s no wonder that Trump is succeeding with his assault on media organizations: A Gallup-Knight Foundation survey suggested that 42 percent of Republicans classify accurate — though negative — stories in the media regarding politicians as “fake news.”

How many of that 42 percent are “Fox and Friends” fans?