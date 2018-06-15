

The hosts of “Fox & Friends,” from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade in January. (Richard Drew/AP)

At the end of a positively insane half-hour interview on “Fox & Friends” Friday on the North Lawn of the White House, President Trump showed just how deeply informed he is on . . . cable news. As he wrapped up with co-host Steve Doocy, he took a look at Doocy’s son — Peter Doocy — who covers Washington for Fox News. “This is definitely your son,” said Trump. “I look at him — there’s no question that’s your son.”

It was around 9:00 a.m. — time to toss the mic to Bill Hemmer, who was stationed at the U.S. Open. “And Bill’s doing a good job, too. He knows golf. I’ve been watching,” said Trump.

Then this, from the president of the United States: “Good, Bill. Do it.”

What a toss!

People will spend much time discussing this TV moment. The president emerged from the West Wing and walked over to the Fox News booth on the North Lawn, just to chat with his longtime buddy from “Fox & Friends.” In making his way in that direction, he plowed through a gaggle of White House reporters bombarding him with questions. But he wanted “Fox & Friends,” as he’d signaled on Twitter:

Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

As with the April marathon interview with Trump on “Fox & Friends,” Friday’s episode filled up with zaniness. When Steve Doocy asked the president about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, this exchange ensued:

Doocy: She took a lot of heat yesterday from the people behind you (the White House press corps). Trump: She did? I didn’t know that.

Then Doocy mentioned a CBS News report alleging that Sanders was eyeing the exits. Trump responded:

I don’t think so. You know, look, at a certain point, everyone sort of leaves; you have to leave; so there’s just, like a ship, just keep going ‘bing bing.’ But Sarah loves this job and she’s announced, not with me, I read that same report. Somebody put it out, I think it was CBS, where she said it was a false report. But, it’s fake news. But at some point I’m sure she’ll leave. Like, everybody leaves and we’ll get somebody else. But Sarah’s done a fantastic job.

It took about 15 minutes to transcribe that response, such is Trump’s eccentric diction.

Striking as these moments may have been, they are distractions from the damage that Trump and Doocy inflicted upon the country. As they were discussing politics, the president made a reference to questions that members of the press were asking as he walked over to the Fox News booth:

Trump: If you noticed when I came over, they were all saying about separating the families and that’s a Democrat bill and that’s Democrats wanting to do that. And they could solve it very easily by getting together but they think it’s a good election point. I think it’s a horrible election point. Doocy: Ultimately Congress has got to change the law, but at the same time, Mr. President, people say, look, you rip these families apart: Even though it is the law, it’s heartless. Trump: But that’s the law and that’s what the Democrats gave us and we’re willing to change it today if they want to get in and negotiate. But they just don’t want to negotiate. They’re afraid of — they’re afraid of security for our country. They’re afraid of a wall.

From there, Doocy asked Trump about immigration on Capitol Hill. And so he left a large Fox News audience with the unequivocal impression that the barbarous policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border is the work of Democrats.

As numerous and thorough explanations have pointed out, that is false.

The increasing separation of children from their parents is the result of a zero-tolerance policy instituted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Period. One other thing: The unconscionable policy aligns ever so closely with Trump’s campaign promises, not to mention his more contemporary boasts. In speaking about Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump said to Doocy, “Very strong on immigration, like I am, by the way. It seems that strong on immigration wins now. The Democrats, by the way, are very weak on immigration.”

Reap the political benefits of declaring yourself tough on immigration, while at the same time laying the inhumane consequences of that policy on the other party — all with no resistance from your interviewer. No wonder the president trudged across the lawn to find Doocy.