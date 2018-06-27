

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justice Anthony M. Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas stand on a platform at the U.S. Capitol before Donald Trump’s swearing-in as president on Jan. 20, 2017. (Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

In an afternoon rich with news, President Trump broke a little tidbit as he took questions from the media alongside President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal. A reporter wanted to know when Trump himself learned of the dramatic retirement announcement of long-serving Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy.

“About a half-hour ago,” said Trump. “He came to the White House. We had a wonderful discussion. … Really had a very deep discussion. I got his ideas on things including — I asked him if he had certain people that he had great respect for potentially could take his seat, which is a very hard seat to fill. So we talked about different things, and he was here for about a half an hour.”

At that point, Trump wondered about the news dimension of the proceedings. “I don’t think you folks saw him come in or not. Did you?” said Trump to the assembled media. A “no” came back. “I’m shocked,” responded Trump. “Well, they’ve done a great job. That’s a shocker. That’s a shocker.”

Actually, not so shocking. The White House press corps isn’t a surveillance society. It was unclear that Kennedy was retiring from the Supreme Court, much less that he was going to make the announcement after a meeting with Trump. A longtime White House reporter tells the Erik Wemple Blog that network cameras stationed on the North Lawn will often monitor a key White House entrance — when they know that someone of interest is on the way. “However, if you’re not tipped off, your camera is not looking in that direction,” says the reporter, noting that the Supreme Court just doesn’t tip people off.

The president’s official schedule, of course, excluded any meeting with Kennedy. Martha Joynt Kumar, director of the White House Transition Project, says that when the White House wants to sneak a guest past the media, it can use any number of entrances and arrange a meeting between the mystery person and someone else in the administration — and then pass that person along to the president.

Whatever the logistics, the president had cause to marvel at the goings-on. No one, after all, had leaked.