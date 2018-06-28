

Posters featuring Fox News talent are displayed on the News Corp. headquarters building in Lew York last year. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott is calling for action. Via Politico’s Jason Schwartz comes news that the boss at the No. 1 cable-news outlet gathered producers to tell them that “they would be held accountable for anything said on their air, and that it was their job to head off any inappropriate remarks, according to two people with knowledge of the meeting,” writes Schwartz. A source told Schwartz, “She said, ‘You are responsible for protecting the talent, protecting the brand.’”

Protecting the brand from what, exactly?

Embarrassments, apparently. In recent weeks, Fox News has made headlines with a series of offensive statements from people opining on current events. Prior to that, Fox News grabbed headlines with a series of offensive statements from people opining on current events. What’s new now is Scott herself, who was elevated to chief executive of Fox News in mid-May.

To address the recent rash of problems, Scott wants more scripting on sensitive topics, plus more activism by producers to instruct hosts on the fly to push back against incendiary comments. Which is to say, the following:

Host Laura Ingraham compared the facilities housing migrant children separated from their parents to “summer camps” in what appeared to be scripted remarks. Get that stuff out of the script!

When guest commentator Corey Lewandowski said “womp womp” after hearing about a 10-year-old child with Down Syndrome, Fox News host Sandra Smith didn’t brush him back. Where was the producer whispering into her earpiece to shout him down?

When contributor David Bossie told an African American commentator that he was out of his “cotton-pickin’ mind,” host Ed Henry didn’t smack down the comment in the moment, but did issue a rebuke moments after the segment concluded. Get that done in real time!

Commentator Ann Coulter alleged that the migrant children at the border were actually “child actors,” and she encountered little challenge from host Steve Hilton. Wake up, producer!

In a statement to Politico, a Fox News spokesperson noted, “As the CEO of the network, Suzanne Scott regularly leads executive and editorial meetings and she expects accountability from her senior staff, which is what all good leaders do.”

And this particular leader, overnight, has turned “producer at Fox News” into the very worst job in all of U.S. media. The burden now falls on you, Fox News producer, to stop Ann Coulter from being Ann Coulter, to stop Corey Lewandowski from being Corey Lewandowski, to stop David Bossie from being David Bossie. What’s more, it now falls on you to stop Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — top Fox News talent with lucrative contracts and towering egos — from being Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Not only that. An entire Fox News business model rests on the sort of conduct that Fox News producers are now under renewed pressure to counteract. Take the time that Ingraham instructed LeBron James to “shut up and dribble“; or the time that Hannity hyped conspiracy theories about a murdered DNC staffer; or the time that “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade joked about the Ray Rice domestic violence case; or the time that Bill O’Reilly unleashed an attack on Rep. Maxine Waters’s “James Brown wig”; or the time that Bob Beckel of “The Five” used the word “Chinamen“; or the time that Glenn Beck, on “Fox & Friends,” called President Barack Obama a “racist”; or the time that Dr. Keith Ablow said … just about anything.

There are hundreds more of such episodes. Is there a television producer in this universe who could have stopped a fraction of these offenses? Of course not: Fox News is uneditable.

Perhaps Scott’s instructions will change things. Perhaps hosts will be addressing stray and offensive remarks with greater dispatch. Perhaps we’ll be hearing more apologies. And perhaps the Fox News audience won’t like it. Outrageous moments, after all, have fueled Fox News and its seemingly interminable run as the ratings conqueror of cable news. The dynamic is well-worn: Someone says something awful on Fox News; criticism arrives via pallets of URLs, including from this blog; Fox News viewers sample the backlash, and embrace ever more tightly their network of choice.