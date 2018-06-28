

Sean Hannity at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor in March 2016. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

There was a newsworthy event on Wednesday’s edition of Sean Hannity’s radio show. As it turned out, some reporter was seeking comment from Hannity on reports that Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive and close friend of Hannity, was on the verge of being named as the next White House communications director.

Hannity narrated how this inquiry played out: “So I get a note from a reporter at one of the fake-news outlet papers, I’m not going to say which,” he said. Then he began reading from the email:

“‘Hi Mr. Hannity: Hope you’re doing well.’ First of all, that’s a lie. This guy has hated me forever. How many hit pieces can one person write about me?” asked Hannity, who then answered his own question: “It’s, like, every other day.” Then he resumed reading from the reporter’s email: “Just wanted to see if you had any comment regarding the reports that Bill Shine, your former colleague at the Fox News Channel, is close to being named as communications director at the White House [it now it appears the position is ‘deputy chief of staff in charge of communications’]. I was interested in knowing whether you had put in a good word for him with the president. Whether you discussed the matter with Bill Shine himself. How well suited you believe he is for the job. And just anything you might have to say about it. Thank you for any consideration.”

More Hannity: “So I wrote back to the person, ‘As you already know, so-and-so and so-and-so are in charge of Fox public relations. Please follow the process that has been in existence for 23 years before you write the predictable hate-Hannity piece. Thank you — Sean.’ Now I think that was being polite, especially considering who it is.”

Here’s who the reporter is: The Erik Wemple Blog, who was attempting to get a response directly from the prime-time host, instead of going through approved channels. And for the record, Hannity appeared to be discounting our adoring coverage of his spring-break-related coverage, which led to spring-break reforms.

Though Hannity read our email in a mocking tone, he got around to addressing some of its inquiries. Noting that he was seeing the story on Matt Drudge’s site, Hannity said, “If that’s true, I think it would be great because he’s great at his job and he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever known and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. As far as what I know about it — if I did know anything, it’s none of your business anyway. How’s that? Remember everybody wanted to know: Did you go with Newt Gingrich?” said Hannity, in an apparent reference to a report that he had provided a private jet to fly Gingrich for a meeting with Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. “Like, I don’t reveal private conversations with my friends and maybe some of the sources I had. If it’s true, I’ll say this: It’s a great choice.”

Thanks, Mr. Hannity, for answering our questions. For real, we hope you’re doing well.