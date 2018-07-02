

People walk down Main Street during a candlelight vigil to honor the five people who were shot and killed at the Capital Gazette newspaper on June 28 in Annapolis. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

What type of journalist works at the Capital Gazette? An example emerged on Sunday’s edition of “Reliable Sources” on CNN. Host Brian Stelter was chatting with Capital photojournalist Joshua McKerrow and asked him the following question about last week’s mass shooting at the newspaper’s offices: “Joshua, do you feel this was just an isolated incident, a suspect with a grudge against the paper? Or do you feel there’s something larger here about anti-media rhetoric becoming louder and more dangerous?”

McKerrow replied, “I think there have always been threats to newsrooms … It’s always been something you’ve known in the back of your mind. It’s not for me to report whether the rhetoric has raised this or had anything to contribute with this. I don’t — I don’t know the facts. I know our job as a newspaper and as journalists is to communicate and create empathy. At least that’s how I view my job and that’s how I’ve always viewed my job.”

That’s a “no” to speculation, in other words.

Stelter is right about the grudge. Jarrod W. Ramos, who has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder, had a long-running and one-sided beef with the Capital. Back in 2011, the newspaper covered a case of criminal harassment in which he entered a guilty plea, a report that triggered a frivolous 2012 defamation suit from Ramos. It went nowhere. An appeals court in 2015 booted the complaint.

What led him to allegedly barge into the newspaper’s offices in late June 2018? “We don’t know what caused him to snap,” noted Stelter, correctly, on his program.

Even before we knew the name of the suspect — and his history with the Capital — there was plenty of speculation as to motive. There were tweets about the possibility that the assailant was acting on the twisted wishes of a washed-up provocateur; there was commentary on cable news about how it could be connected to the larger context of anti-media hostility (read: President Trump); and there was Sean Hannity, spouting some nonsense about Rep. Maxine Waters. An editor for Reuters even tweeted, “This is what happens when @realDonaldTrump calls journalists the enemy of the people. Blood is on your hands, Mr. President. Save your thoughts and prayers for your empty soul.” That editor later apologized.

Through repeated experience, news organizations have perfected many aspects of mass-shooting coverage. They’re generally careful to secure official statements on fatalities, the number of shooters and other key facts in breaking-news coverage. They’ve moved away from anything that could be interpreted as glorifying the actions of the shooter. Motive is another matter. It may feel like safe ground for journalistic discussion — analysis, if you will. If journalists are killed during a climate of hostility toward journalists, why not riff away?

Because you’re attributing context and rationality to an actor who may defy them. “These people tend to have their own unique delusional worlds when they’re ill. One person is paranoid, one person thinks he can save the world,” a mental-health advocate told the Erik Wemple Blog years ago regarding mass killers. Authorities struggled to define any motive whatsoever for Stephen Paddock’s Las Vegas rampage, which claimed 58 lives. Paddock’s brain was sent for forensic examination, which turned up nothing definitive to explain his actions. Likewise, we may never fully understand just why Ramos allegedly “snapped.”