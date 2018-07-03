

President Donald Trump attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In a segment on Cheddar on Monday, the Erik Wemple Blog was asked whether President Trump might just abandon his attacks on the media in the aftermath of the slaying of five staffers at the Capital Gazette newspaper last Thursday. “I’m not optimistic,” was our assessment. Media attacks are just too important to Trump.

Sure enough, on Tuesday morning the president of the United States tweeted:

Many good conversations with North Korea-it is going well! In the meantime, no Rocket Launches or Nuclear Testing in 8 months. All of Asia is thrilled. Only the Opposition Party, which includes the Fake News, is complaining. If not for me, we would now be at War with North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

If nothing else, Trump is a transparent misleader of the people. His target here is clearly news reports that North Korea is seeking to conceal its nuclear activities, despite Trump’s post-summit assurances. The Post reports:

The evidence, collected in the wake of the June 12 summit in Singapore, points to preparations to deceive the United States about the number of nuclear warheads in North Korea’s arsenal as well as the existence of undisclosed facilities used to make fissile material for nuclear bombs, the officials said.

That information, notes The Post, comes from U.S. officials, and it matches an assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency that North Korea is probably not going to denuclearize. Yet that grim prospect isn’t what Trump has already promised. As if his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un had been a new real estate development, Trump hyped its results, saying that there’s no longer a “Nuclear Threat” from the longtime antagonist:

Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea. Meeting with Kim Jong Un was an interesting and very positive experience. North Korea has great potential for the future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

So that’s what this all boils down to: Days after journalists are murdered while doing their jobs, President Trump not only returns to his fake-news bluster, but he does so in apparent defiance of his own government’s findings. Which is to say that he’d rather hobble a staple of democratic government — the press — than face head-on the realities of dealing with a brutal dictatorship.

According to a search of the Trump Twitter Archive, the last time that Trump had tweeted about “fake news” was July 25. On July 27, he ripped “the fake news” for its coverage of his relationship with Kim. On the next day, July 28, the Capital Gazette was attacked. Meaning: Perhaps the murderous assault on journalists prompted a moratorium of five days or so for Trump’s anti-democratic ways.

