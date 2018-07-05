

Rupert Murdoch, second from left, leaves a Manhattan restaurant with Fox News then-co-presidents Jack Abernethy, second from right, and Bill Shine, right, in April 2017 in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

On Thursday the White House announced the hiring of Bill Shine, a former co-president of Fox News. One of Shine’s titles will be deputy chief of staff for communications in a White House that currently has no communications director. Strange, that: Good management practices suggest that you hire a director before hiring a deputy.

One explanation for this backward approach to filling a vacancy is that the White House under President Trump mishandles everything. Another is that the de facto communications director for the Trump White House works in New York, where he blabs for hours every day on the radio and on Fox News. That would be Sean Hannity, the Trump intimate who talks very frequently with the president on the phone and who has been dubbed the “shadow” White House chief of staff.

A brief statement from the White House touts Shine’s experience: “He brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role.”

Sure, Shine has done plenty of television programming, considering that he was at Fox News from the network’s early days of 1996. He produced “Hannity & Colmes,” the forerunner of “Hannity,” and would become best pals with Hannity himself. When the Erik Wemple Blog asked Hannity whether he’d pushed for Shine’s hiring, the television host sort of replied, “If that’s true, I think it would be great because he’s great at his job and he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever known and he’s one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. As far as what I know about it — if I did know anything, it’s none of your business anyway.”

As to the White House’s boast about Shine’s management experience, it’s true there is plenty of that as well. After all, Shine moved all the way up the Fox News hierarchy, taking over as co-president after Roger Ailes was ousted over a sexual harassment scandal. Shine lasted less than a year — he resigned as concerns rose about his own involvement in Fox News’s dark days. One could say that Fox News isn’t sending the White House its best.

Now as to the notion that Shine brings decades of experience in communications. Just where is the evidence for that particular credential? When the New York Times attempted to profile Shine upon his ascension to co-president in August 2016, it included this little passage: “Mr. Shine has never been profiled by a major magazine, and there are few public photographs of him besides his official head shot. Through a Fox News spokeswoman, he declined to be interviewed for this article,” the story noted.

During his abbreviated tenure as co-president, the future deputy communications director didn’t change that policy much. The Erik Wemple Blog on Thursday afternoon asked people on Twitter for examples of Shine doing on-the-record interviews. NPR’s David Folkenflik responded with a piece, including Shine quotes, about how Fox News was thriving in the Obama administration. That was from 2009.

Also: A reporter with Cablefax: The Magazine responded with this information:

He was featured as a top exec in Cablefax's 100 magazine in 2017. Includes fun questions that execs answer. Yesterday was his birthday. pic.twitter.com/A79PNLKv7V — Amy Maclean (@MACcable) July 5, 2018

So Shine, through a corporate PR person (a common practice for this Cablefax questionnaire), had responded to at least three questions, which were: “What inspires you most about this industry?”; “How do you celebrate your birthday?” and “What product or service could you not live without?”

“WiFi” was the response to that last one.

In other words, we now have an uncommunicative and discredited former Fox News official assisting a president who regularly spurns other networks in favor of Fox News. Prepare for big changes!