Next time Sean Spicer tries publishing a book, he should read it first — just to identify absurd contradictions.

Toward the end of his memoir, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President,” the short-lived former White House press secretary plumbs the crisis known as Anthony Scaramucci. You know the story: “The Mooch,” a Wall Street financier and Trump associate, was brought on board as White House communications director in July 2017. He lasted 10 days, which was quite a while for such a train-wreck appointee. He flouted every rule of sound management, threatened to fire the entire communications staff, made a fool of himself from the White House podium and sealed his fate in an interview with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza. A key quote from that session related to then-chief strategist Steve Bannon: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–––.”

Not a fan of “The Mooch,” Spicer resigned after his appointment. “The Briefing” accords meaty attention to the Scaramucci episode, as Spicer recounts how the communications director gave him a “faux ‘man hug’ ” just as Spicer was attempting to brief his colleagues on his departure plans (“I am not much of a hugger, especially not with people I don’t know well,” writes Spicer); how Scaramucci had targeted then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; how Scaramucci attempted to save his own job after the New Yorker interview; and so on.

A mere two pages after wrapping up his Scaramucci stuff, Spicer unfolds this particular scold: “Today’s media is obsessed with palace intrigue instead of issues of substance, prioritizing the number of clicks, viewers, and subscriptions.”

The palace-intrigue whine outlived Spicer’s own half-year tenure as White House press secretary. His successor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, took up the rallying cry in an October 2017 clash in the briefing room: “Frankly those are the issues the American people care about,” said Sanders, referring to the economy and anti-terrorism efforts, “not a lot of the things you cover, not a lot of the petty palace intrigue that you spend your time on. I think we need to move toward a certainly more fair, more accurate and frankly a more responsible news media for the American people.”

Surely Sanders will be directing her palace-intrigue critique at Spicer in the coming days.

Or she could tell her bosses: The best way to eliminate the palace-intrigue stories is to eliminate the intrigue in the palace.