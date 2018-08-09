

“Fox & Friends” co-hosts, from left, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade in January. (Richard Drew/AP)

Fox News executives surely won’t be sending any nasty emails to the masthead of Elle magazine. In a new profile of “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt, the magazine described the most idiotic program on television in the following words: “For the most part, it is a typical morning show, albeit one with an ideological bent.”

Right. This is the “typical” program that cracked a joke about domestic violence; that fell for a hoax about President Barack Obama and a Muslim museum; that botched an attack on Obama by misportraying a pirate-day photo; that drew a dead-on Jon Stewart riff for dumbing-down; and so much more.

And about that “ideological bent,” just what is it? Is it that co-host Brian Kilmeade has a certain position on fiscal policy? Or that co-host Steve Doocy feels one way or the other about poverty and social programs? Or that Earhardt herself has fixed views on the role of the United States in the world?

Bah. The show’s “ideological bent” wraps around President Trump, the guy. In the New York Review of Books, Michael Tomasky wrote that “the Republican Party has essentially ceased to be a political party in our normal understanding of the term and has instead become an instrument of one man’s will.” Much the same can be said of “Fox & Friends,” a program that had been establishing a cozy guest-commentator relationship with Trump going back decades. In 2011, the arrangement was semi-formalized into weekly Monday morning segments, where the hosts — this is before Earhardt’s time on the curvy couch — promoted Trump’s businesses and political wit in exchange for his audience-pleasing riffs.

Would that ideology drive the content on “Fox & Friends,” instead of ratings, sycophancy and mutual business interests.

In the Elle profile, Earhardt comes off as the nice person that she presents on air. “All I really worry about is my little world,” Earhardt tells the magazine. “I do want everyone to be happy and safe.”

“Happy and safe” — that’s surely how Trump feels during an interview with Earhardt.