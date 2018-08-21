

Asia Argento, center, and Rose McGowan, right, in Rome on March 8. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)

The New York Times on Sunday published a stunning story with implications for the #MeToo movement. Asia Argento, an Italian actress who was in the vanguard of those accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, had a dark moment of her own, according to New York Times reporter Kim Severson: “Ms. Argento quietly arranged to pay $380,000 to her own accuser: Jimmy Bennett, a young actor and rock musician who said she had sexually assaulted him in a California hotel room years earlier, when he was only two months past his 17th birthday. She was 37. The age of consent in California is 18.”

A news outlet as careful as the New York Times doesn’t publish a bombshell of this sort without seeking comment from the subject. Check out the paragraph in which the newspaper describes its attempts on this front:

The Times has tried repeatedly since Thursday to get a response to the matter from Ms. Argento and her representatives. She did not reply to messages left on her phone, sent by email and sent to two of her agents, who agreed to forward it to her. Carrie Goldberg, her lawyer who handled the matter, read email messages from The Times, according to two people familiar with the case, but she has not responded. A woman who answered the phone at Ms. Goldberg’s office on Friday said the lawyer would not be available to discuss this article.

All of which is not to say that Argento didn’t have anything to say on these matters. Journalist Yashar Ali on Tuesday tweeted a complicated response from Argento:

I just received this statement from @AsiaArgento in response to the NYT story published late Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/jAOo7TAULX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 21, 2018

To tease out the main points: Argento denies the story; Argento says she “never had any sexual relationship” with Bennett; Argento says that Bennett made an “exorbitant” demand for money; Argento says that her boyfriend, the deceased CNN star and internationally adored foodie Anthony Bourdain, “personally undertook to help Bennett economically”; and Argento says that she “will assume in the short term all necessary initiatives for my protection before all competent venues” — whatever in the world that means.

All the denialism runs headlong into a brick wall in the form of the Times’s reporting. The allegations in the story are based on documents sent back and forth between lawyers for Argento and Bennett. Among the documents is an April letter from Carrie Goldberg, a lawyer for Argento, in which she writes that the payments are for “helping Mr. Bennett.” The paperwork, notes the Times, details a tailspin for Bennett following that meeting in the California hotel room. “The fallout from ‘a sexual battery’ was so traumatic that it hindered Mr. Bennett’s work and income and threatened his mental health, according to a notice of intent to sue that his lawyer sent in November to Richard Hofstetter, Mr. Bourdain’s longtime lawyer, who was also representing Ms. Argento at the time,” notes the New York Times article.

In her denial, Argento did a fair bit of confirming. For one, she confirmed payments to Bennett. And for another, she extended the newspaper’s reporting on the role of Bourdain. Consider that the Times only claimed that Bourdain “helped Ms. Argento navigate the matter.” Argento’s “denial,” however, went further, noting that Bourdain helped Bennett “economically.”

The Times has issued this statement on the matter: ““We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting, which was based on verified documents and multiple sources. It is worth noting that Ms. Argento, her lawyer and agent were contacted repeatedly and given four days to respond to the story that published in The Times on Sunday.”