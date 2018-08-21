

Outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer smiles as he departs the White House on July 21, 2017, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Media critic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Sean Spicer lasted about a half-year as press secretary in President Trump’s White House. Postmortems of Spicer’s time at the podium assessed that he screwed up too much; that he didn’t please the president with his occasionally bumbling antics; and that the job of representing a serial liar before a room of journalists isn’t a long-term proposition in any case.

Melissa Vacula, a Trump supporter from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., saw a different dynamic behind Spicer’s departure. “I think he’s a great guy,” said Vacula, a Trump fan. “I think the press chewed him up and spit him out a little bit. … But I do like him. He did good. He’s a sweet soul. A sweet soul can’t handle the nasty press.”

Vacula was among the 60-odd folks who paid $31.02 to attend last week’s signing for Spicer’s book “The Briefing” at Saratoga’s delightful Northshire Bookstore. And she had at least a bit of ideological company. Jack Leary, 75, told the Erik Wemple Blog, “I think you guys screwed him.” Really? “Oh, absolutely,” said Leary, who alleged that former CIA director-turned-TV-pundit John Brennan is “running your whole show. … I think everybody gets their marching orders from Brennan.” Back on the subject of Spicer’s performance, Leary alleged that “the whole system just screwed him, they did everything they could to undermine him.” On that front, Leary cited the Spicer-oriented “Saturday Night Live” satire by Melissa McCarthy.

Toni Kinsella, 73, said that Spicer did a good job considering what he was “up against.” Well, just what was he up against? “The media,” said Kinsella. “They were against Trump even before he was inaugurated, so these people really didn’t have a chance. … Look at what they’re doing to [current press secretary] Sarah Sanders.”

In a July interview leading up to the release of “The Briefing,” NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly asked Spicer about the tension between the truth and representing Trump — an irreconcilable struggle:

KELLY: What I’m asking is, when the president says or tweets something that is demonstrably untrue, is your job as his spokesperson to go up and parrot it from the lectern, or is it to correct the record? SPICER: No. My job is to say, if someone says, you know, what is — you know, in many cases, as I did say, the tweet speaks for itself. It’s not to interpret for him. I don’t think — that’s not — the job was… KELLY: But when the tweet contains something that’s factually inaccurate… SPICER: That’s — but again, it’s not — as a spokesperson, you’re not up there to play referee. It’s to say, this is what he thinks and believes.

Adam Salorio, an 18-year-old Trump supporter from Burnt Hills, N.Y., admired how Spicer managed that very bind. “I think he did a terrific job defending President Trump as press secretary,” said Salorio, as he waited to meet the former press secretary. “He always defended the president and that’s what I respect about him.” Seventy-nine-year-old Judy Hoard, who claims to have watched Spicer “every time” he took the podium, said, “He wasn’t bullied.”

At the event, Spicer didn’t give a talk or stage a Q-and-A sitdown with a journalist — sessions that have a way of going awry with this fellow. He did take some questions from the assembled press when he was done signing books, and delighted in a question from a local TV reporter about the number of youngsters waiting in line to meet him. “If you can help a young kid get more excited or engaged in our country and our society and their community, that’s a good thing,” said Spicer.

Excited and engaged, however, wouldn’t quite describe all the folks who assembled for a moment with the former press secretary. One gentleman didn’t care to share his thoughts about Spicer, or anything else: