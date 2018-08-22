Media critic

Behold the ever-widening gap between the newsgathering side of Fox News and its ever-more-unhinged prime-time opinion hosts: Moments after President Trump finished his rally in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday night, host Tucker Carlson invited Ed Henry, the network’s chief national correspondent, to run down the day’s headlines. In a clean and forceful presentation, Henry went through the conviction of former Trump campaign honcho Paul Manafort in a federal court as well as the guilty plea of longtime Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen. “This plea deal … raises questions about whether the president or anyone else from the campaign will be implicated,” said Henry, summing up the matter.

Now: Carlson, if nothing else, is a master at cutting through large clumps of facts and finding the story, the upshot. In this instance, however, he had trouble deploying those skills. He said to Henry: “At its core, a confusing story, really, and thanks, Ed, for that, I appreciate it.” Then Carlson invited famous lawyer Alan Dershowitz to pooh-pooh the legal implications of the day’s events.

There is, of course, nothing confusing about Tuesday’s events. They underline what we’ve known, which is that Trump surrounds himself with crooks and incompetents. That’s the one lesson that applies regardless of whether the president faces further legal troubles.

Oh, but on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Trump is now on a roll. As the president finished his address in West Virginia to the Rolling Stones classic “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” analyst Tammy Bruce was allowed to unfurl this analysis with little in the way of resistance:

Well, he was on his game, frankly more than I’ve even seen him. He clearly loves what he’s doing, still. He had a message he wanted to impart, and he did so. And I never really realized his outgoing theme song was really a message to the elite, but apparently it is at this point. They’re not getting what they want. This is an unflappable man. And look, it was a lot of news today, but it was also news that wasn’t necessarily surprising, right, that it’s kind of been baked into what we’ve been watching for the last year, year and a half.

The president’s message of safety and strength, agreed Carlson and Bruce, would prevail at the polls. Along those lines, Carlson devoted some airtime to the case of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who was allegedly slain by an undocumented immigrant.

Social media on Tuesday night filled with gleeful commentary about how Carlson’s programmatic contortions on a day of miserable news for the Republican president — not to mention those of his prime-time partner and Trump-supporter-par-excellence, Sean Hannity. Fair enough. What was particularly noteworthy, though, was just how far prime-time product diverged from the news product.

At the 6 p.m. hour, for example, Bret Baier’s “Special Report” laid out the significant details of both legal proceedings, with reports from White House correspondent John Roberts and reporter Peter Doocy. When it came to analysis, the program invited George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, who captured the implications of Cohen’s plea to campaign-finance violations, in part for arranging a hush payment to Stormy Daniels, who’d claimed to have an affair with Trump:

Unless this unidentified candidate is Bernie Sanders, it’s going to be bad news, I mean, or you’re not paying attention because if the prosecutors accept what is in this indictment, then the president just became an unindicted co-conspirator. That’s the simple matter of it.

A bit later in the broadcast, Baier played a sound bite of Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for Trump, talking to Hannity in May about the Daniels matter:

GIULIANI: Having something to do with paying some Stormy Daniels woman $130,000, I mean it was going to turn out to be perfectly legal. That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. HANNITY: So they funneled it through a law firm? GIULIANI: Funneled through a law firm and the President repaid it. HANNITY: I didn’t know — he did. There is no campaign finance law? GIULIANI: Zero.

To recap the twists and turns here: Hannity had welcomed Giuliani on his show back in May for an exculpatory exercise benefiting Trump. The plea deal with Cohen vacates Giuliani’s statement to Hannity that there was no campaign-finance violation. So Baier & Co. run the tape, showing Hannity as the gullible sycophant that he is. This intra-network divide is getting interesting.