President Trump boasted about sapping public confidence in the media; riffed about pulling the broadcast license of an unhelpful media outlet; spoke of the need to “open up” the country’s libel laws; barred certain media outlets from covering his presidential campaign; dubbed the media the “enemy of the people”; and campaigned so steadily and hatefully against reporters as to nurture an environment of threats.

But now he’s a champion of free expression.

Or at least that’s the impression he manufactured at a Tuesday night rally at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia. “We’re also standing up to social media censorship — that’s the new thing, that’s the new thing,” said Trump in an extended rant about Internet expression. “You know, I’d rather have fake news, like CNN,” he continued, to some booing from the crowd.

I would rather have fake news … than have anybody — including liberals, socialists, anything — than have anybody stopped and censored. We gotta live with it. We gotta get used to it, we’re gonna live with fake news — there’s too many sources. Every one of us is like a newspaper. You have Twitter or whatever you have, Facebook. But everyone — you can’t have censorship, you can’t pick one person and say, ‘Well, we don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out.’ So we’ll live with fake news, I mean I hate to say it. But we have no choice, because that’s by far the better alternative. You can’t have people saying censorship. Because you know what, it can turn around — it can be them next. It can be them next. We believe in the right of Americans to speak their minds.

Bolding added to contextualize the clear inspiration for this remark: This summer, various social media platforms — Facebook, YouTube, Apple, Twitter — took action against the content of Infowars, the organization piloted by conspiracist Alex Jones. (There has been a broader concern, too, that social media sites have a bias against conservative voices.) Tucker Carlson, a strong pro-Trump voice on Fox News, slammed CNN for allegedly advocating for the muting of Jones’s viewpoint on social media sites. “Now, I know we’re supposed to think that Alex Jones is way more radical than, like, Bill Maher, Michelle Wolf or Rosie O’Donnell, but he’s got a point of view and CNN is trying to squelch his point of view,” said Carlson on his July 26 program.

Back in December 2015, Trump appeared on Jones’s show, saying, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.” So that’s how then-presidential candidate Trump felt about the guy who alleged that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, who promoted the Pizzagate conspiracy and other false-flag allegations and mad things.

The prospect of Jones losing some clicks — that is what turns Trump into a free-expression advocate.