

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland in June. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Fundraisers are forever attempting to inject urgency into their appeals. Big news events, trivial news events, anniversaries, end-of-year budgeting — they’re all fair game. And so is, apparently, a rather routine occurrence in the world of political campaigning: an inquiry from a reporter.

The appeal — another version can be found here — was paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee consisting of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. and the Republican National Committee. Inquiries to the RNC didn’t yield a reply.

Like any dispatch from Trumpworld these days, this one has a dubious contention. “The media seems to think our fundraising will take a dip. Let’s prove them wrong,” notes the appeal, which lacks any evidence for this conclusion. Even so, it’s downright honest compared to a previous appeal from the Trump campaign folks in the form of a questionnaire on media-related topics. It included “questions” like this one:

Do you believe that the media sensationalizes and exaggerates stories in order to paint President Trump and conservatives in a bad light?

Yes

No

No opinion

Other, please specify:

In any case, this latest bit from Lara Trump proves again that these folks are willing to demonize the media and use them to line their campaign coffers at the same time.