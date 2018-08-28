

Sean Spicer leaves the White House on July 21, 2017. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Media critic

Sean Spicer’s book tour will alight next month with a particularly needy group — the Republican Party in the District of Columbia. An email invitation sent Tuesday morning tells the story:

Folks are offered a three-tiered menu of the Sept. 24 event at the Northwest D.C. home of Tony and Claire Buchan Parker:

$500 – Leadership Team (includes private photo and autographed book)

$150 – General Admission (includes autographed book)

$100 – Young Republican/College Republican/Log Cabin (includes autographed book)

John Fluharty, executive director for the D.C. GOP, tells the Erik Wemple Blog that the organization did a save-the-date message a month ago and found that there was “a lot” of interest in a get-together with Spicer, who worked at the Republican National Committee (RNC) before moving to the Trump White House for a dreadful half-year stint as press secretary. A goodly portion of his book, “The Briefing,” focuses on the work of the RNC in paving the way for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential victory. “I think we clearly provided the data and the ground-game infrastructure that propelled — when you look at how close some of these states were: Michigan was .3 of a percentage point. There’s no question that our ability to make sure that we effectively used the president’s time and surrogates’ time and positioning, I think, helped put us over the finish line in a lot of key places,” said Spicer at an event in upstate New York.

So, can a little Spicer-RNC magic enliven the D.C. GOP? The local Republicans could surely use it. As veteran D.C. columnist Colbert I. King pointed out in May in advance of the city’s primary elections: “The Republican Party … has pretty much punked out. The GOP ballot for mayor and council positions offers no candidates, except the Ward 6 seat. It’s as if the D.C. GOP has a noncompete clause in its bylaws.” The Republican Party in Washington claims about 6 percent of registered voters.

No word yet on how many people will pay to hear Spicer’s words of inspiration though. The invitation just went out, says Fluharty.