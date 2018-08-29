

Michael Cohen leaves federal court in New York on Aug. 21. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

President Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted about the bind in which CNN finds itself over a July story regarding Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen:

“Anonymous Sources are really starting to BURN the media.” @FoxNews The fact is that many anonymous sources don’t even exist. They are fiction made up by the Fake News reporters. Look at the lie that Fake CNN is now in. They got caught red handed! Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

There’s a reason the president has gotten exercised about this matter. It relates to that famous Trump Tower meeting of 2016, in which Donald Trump Jr. and campaign officials chatted with Russians, with expectations of securing information on opponent Hillary Clinton. President Trump has denied knowing in advance about that meeting. However, CNN’s July story — under the bylines of Jim Sciutto, Carl Bernstein and Marshall Cohen — reported that Cohen “claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN.”

That’s a very big deal. Even bigger, the story asserted that Cohen was “willing” to “make that assertion” to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

No wonder, then, that competing outlets hustled to match the CNN scoop. The Washington Post and CBS News both succeeded in doing so.

At least for a few weeks, that is. In a compelling Beltway media drama, Lanny Davis, a lawyer representing Cohen, has raised questions about just how legitimate these stories are. And he should know, considering that he was a source for them. Here’s the Editor’s Note that now sits atop the Post article:

Editor’s Note: For this story, Lanny Davis, an attorney for Michael Cohen, provided information as an unnamed source, saying Cohen told associates he had witnessed a 2016 exchange in which Donald Trump Jr. informed his father that he expected to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton. On Aug. 26, Davis agreed to reveal his identity as the source of that information and said he is no longer confident that it is true.

An Editor’s Note on the CBS News story goes further, saying, “CBS News can no longer report that Cohen was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that the president knew in advance of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting.”

As for the outlet that broke the news? “CNN stands by its story,” noted the outlet in a Tuesday write-up by Sciutto and Bernstein triggered by Davis’s equivocations about the whole thing. Under the headline, “Attorney for Michael Cohen keeps changing his story on Trump Tower meeting,” the piece quotes a network rep as follows: “We stand by our story, which had more than one source, and are confident in our reporting of it.”

Indeed: CNN cited “sources with knowledge” as the basis for this explosive assertion, though it also cited some key caveats. For instance, it noted that Cohen lacked documentary evidence such as “audio recordings” to substantiate his contentions — and that he did not assert advance knowledge by Trump when he testified last year in private before the House Intelligence Committee.

If nothing else, the whole escapade highlights the flakiness of Davis as a source. Not only has he backtracked on his claims about Cohen’s claims, but he has also contradicted himself in stunning fashion regarding his involvement in the CNN story. Here’s an excerpt from his Aug. 22 appearance on CNN, of all, places, with host Anderson Cooper:

COOPER: You said that Michael Cohen was present for a meeting with Donald Trump and his Don Jr. about the Trump Tower meeting. This is obviously an incredibly important issue. You also said that Michael Cohen testified truthfully to the Senate Intelligence Committee and according to the chair and vice chair of the committee, he told them he had no knowledge of the meeting until he saw it in the press. How can both of those things be true? Either he knew about the meeting or he didn’t know about the meeting. DAVIS: Well, I think the reporting of the story got mixed up in the course of a criminal investigation. We were not the source of the story. And the question of a criminal investigation, the advice we were given, those of us dealing with the media is that we could not do anything other than stay silent.

Bolding added to highlight an oh-really situation. BuzzFeed News’s Steven Perlberg subsequently reported Davis’s admission to the contrary. He was indeed a source for that story, despite what he’d told Cooper. “I made a mistake. … I did not mean to be cute.” In a statement to the Erik Wemple Blog, Davis wrote, “I should have been much clearer that I could not confirm the story [on the Trump Tower meeting]. I take the responsibility for not communicating more clearly my uncertainty. I regret the error.”

Pull back the camera a bit to shine a light on the theme that underlies this entire story:

President Trump, the central character in this story, is a liar. None of his denials about any conduct in relation to the Mueller probe bears any more credibility than his false tweets and bogus off-the-cuff eructations.

Michael Cohen, the key person in the CNN story, is a liar. As deputy U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Robert Khuzami said the charges against Cohen “reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”

Lanny Davis, a source in the story, either is a liar or “unintentionally misspoke.” On top of all that, the CNN story declared that Davis “declined to comment,” even as he was serving as a source — that’s a bit of duplicity.

In revisiting this whole drama, CNN was careful to call attention to the original story’s confines. “CNN did not report whether Trump knew about the meeting before it happened — only that Cohen was making that claim while hoping for a deal from prosecutors,” write Sciutto and Bernstein.

That’s an important point, but a bigger one towers over the whole mess: In publishing the story, CNN stepped close to the Holy Grail of Beltway reporting these days, which is Trump’s level of knowledge about contacts with Russians during the campaign. It did so at least in part on the basis of a flimsy informant, and we have little knowledge of what remains of the piece’s sourcing. Given the mendacity emanating from Trumpworld, a piece this dramatic needs 10 sources, a few emails and some video for good measure.