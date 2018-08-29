

Abigail Spanberger, center, meets with her team at her campaign headquarters in Richmond in May. (Photo by Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post)

Media critic

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a super PAC aligned with House Speaker D. Paul Ryan, is denouncing its treatment in Associated Press and New York Times pieces centering on a competitive race in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. A Tuesday story in the Times noted that a reporter with the Associated Press had approached the campaign of Democrat Abigail Spanberger, an ex-CIA officer who is contesting the seat held by Republican Rep. Dave Brat. The reporter had some goods — a copy of a federal security clearance application (SF-86) that Spanberger had filled out years ago, complete with personal information and work history.

How did he get such a sensitive document? Through the CLF, the reporter allegedly told the Spanberger campaign; it was provided on condition that its source not be named. A campaign spokesman told The Post that the reporter said the wire service “decided to break the . . . agreement after its lawyers reviewed the material and concluded that CLF could not have obtained it legally.”

The form includes mention of Spanberger’s short stint in 2002-2003 working at Northern Virginia’s Islamic Saudi Academy, some of whose students subsequently joined al-Qaeda. Her opponents hope to wield this against her, though her work at the school didn’t prevent her from getting a security clearance for her career at the CIA. (She also worked for the U.S. Postal Service.) “I am proud of my background and my service, and not ashamed of the information I submitted,” Spanberger told the Times. “I have nothing to hide in my background. But, as any American in a similar situation would be, I am concerned about my privacy and security.”

Courtney Alexander, communications director for CLF, said in a news release, “It should surprise no one that Ms. Spanberger would want to hide from voters that she worked at a school that produced some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists.”

And Alexander told the Erik Wemple Blog that CLF was complying with long-standing ground rules in disseminating its information about Spanberger:

Just as every campaign organization in the history of American politics would, we provided information about Ms. Spanberger’s employment history, including her work at the Islamic Saudi Academy to the Associated Press — both verbally and in writing — on a strict not-for-attribution basis. For reasons unknown to us, the AP drew inaccurate conclusions, failed to reach out to our organization, and proceeded to break their ground rules and out their source to Ms. Spanberger directly. To make matters worse, the New York Times then irresponsibly published a story based solely on Spanberger’s unsubstantiated claims of illegality and without any comment from the U.S. Postal Service, which has since validated our position that this was legally obtained information.

An AP spokesman told The Post: “Contrary to what was reported, the AP’s legal team did not give permission to break a confidentiality agreement with a source,” AP spokesman Bryan Baldwin said. “The situation at hand resulted from mistakes and miscommunications within the news department. AP’s standards are clear: We protect sources and honor confidentiality agreements.” The AP didn’t publish a story based on the document. As for the criticism of the Times, a rep emailed the Erik Wemple Blog that the reporter, Michael Tackett, “reached out to the United States Postal Service and so far, they have not responded to his questions.”

Though there’s been much speculation that the CLF obtained the material illegally, it is now clear that pro-GOP research group America Rising obtained the application through a straightforward FOIA request.

The AP’s denial sounds the proper theme. News organizations have two criteria when evaluating information placed before them: Is it true, and is it newsworthy? And for those wishing to judge the fruits of this uncharacteristically fruitful and speedy FOIA coup, there’s a story in the Richmond Times-Dispatch with all the details, under the headline, “Conservative PAC releases document on Spanberger teaching at Saudi-funded school.”