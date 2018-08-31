Media critic

As Donald Trump ranted and lied his way to victory in the 2016 presidential election, a debate was underway: Which media organization did the most to boost his candidacy?

Was it the hyperactive CNN and its president, Jeff Zucker? The Post’s Margaret Sullivan advanced that case in October 2016, noting that it was Zucker, in a previous job as head of NBC Entertainment, who greenlighted “The Apprentice” — the vehicle that gave Trump entree into households across the land. That show was the toehold for his improbable populism as a self-proclaimed billionaire looking out for the country’s forgotten people. Years later, at CNN, Zucker presided over the wall-to-wall airing of Trump’s rallies, a cynical programming move that he later lamented.

Fox News, in the view of the Erik Wemple Blog, is a more worthy titleholder in this dubious category. It was Fox News, after all, that branded Trump as a legitimate political presence — hosting him for years and years, including in a regular Monday morning spot on “Fox & Friends” starting in 2011, and allowing him to spew his contradictory and fact-free nonsense to reverential hosts. And key prime-timers at the channel — including then-host Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity — put the full weight of their hours behind the Trump run.

But maybe both cable networks need to step aside in favor of a print publication. As the New York Times reported Thursday, the National Enquirer and its parent company, American Media Inc., stockpiled dirt on Trump going back decades. Thanks to previous reporting by the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and a document in Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, we’ve known that Team Trump and AMI Chairman David Pecker — a longtime buddy of the candidate’s — had orchestrated “catch-and-kill” schemes. Here’s how the Justice Department describes the arrangement: “[AMI] advised COHEN of negative stories during the course of the campaign, and COHEN, with the assistance of [AMI], was able to arrange for the purchase of two stories so as to suppress them and prevent them from influencing the election.” Six-figure hush payments were made to porn actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom had claimed affairs with Trump.

How much additional material did Pecker tuck away? For context, consider these paragraphs from the New York Times, which reported that Trump and Cohen hatched a never-implemented plan to buy all the National Enquirer dirt on the candidate:

For the better part of two decades, Mr. Pecker had ordered his staff at American Media to protect Mr. Trump from troublesome stories, in some cases by buying up stories about him and filing it away. In 2016, he kept his staff from going back through the old Trump tip and story files that dated to before Mr. Pecker became company chairman in 1999, several former staff members said in interviews with The New York Times. That meant that American Media, the nation’s largest gossip publisher, did not play a role during the election year in vetting a presidential candidacy — Mr. Trump’s — made for the tabloids.

Jeff Horwitz of the Associated Press reported that Pecker kept Trump-related documents in a safe, although they were removed before the 2017 inauguration. “Former Enquirer employees who spoke to the AP said that negative stories about Trump were dead on arrival dating back more than a decade when he starred on NBC’s reality show ‘The Apprentice,’ ” Horwitz wrote.

There should be more to come on this front: Pecker and AMI chief content officer Dylan Howard have reportedly received immunity from federal prosecutors exploring payments that advanced Trump’s campaign. The probe may reveal just how many unflattering stories sat in that safe, beyond the reach of prying reporters in New York. How many presidential candidates down through the years would have benefited from an influential suppressor of dirt?

Then again: Voters in the 2016 presidential race knew about Trump’s “grab ’em by the p—-” moment; his alleged sexual assaults; his stiffing of contractors; his impersonation of his own publicist; the thuggish behavior of his inner circle; his flat-out racism; his bogus claims of charity; and so much more. Would the contents of that safe have changed anyone’s mind?

