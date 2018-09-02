Media critic

A little more than a year ago, President Trump tweeted out an article on economic trends. It was from Bloomberg: “Consumer Comfort Reaches 16-Year High on U.S. Economic Optimism.”

"Consumer Comfort Reaches 16-Year High on U.S. Economic Optimism" via Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/X6KdszrxsS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

According to the Trump Twitter Archive, that was one of only two Trump-as-president references to Bloomberg News … before Friday night, that is:

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Still can’t believe that Bloomberg violated a firm OFF THE RECORD statement. Will they put out an apology? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2018

Like most presidential tweets, these were hyperbolic and free of evidence. The story begins with a scoop on Friday by the Toronto Star’s Daniel Dale, who secured from a “source” several off-the-record comments that Trump had made in an interview with three Bloomberg News journalists. “Bombshell leak to Toronto Star upends NAFTA talks: In secret ‘so insulting’ remarks, Trump says he isn’t compromising at all with Canada.” For a presidential president, the story would have been an abomination, considering that Trump was quoted as saying very undiplomatic things about the Canadians, with whom the administration is in discussions on a trade deal.

“Totally on our terms” is how the president characterized the alleged power imbalance in the negotiations. And in a typically nonsensical riff, he said, “Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal … I can’t kill these people.”

Those comments landed in the crevices of journalism ethics. Bloomberg’s interviewers — Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait and reporters Jennifer Jacobs and Margaret Talev — agreed to the off-the-record stipulation placed before those outbursts and didn’t publish them. Neither Dale nor the Toronto Star was a party to the off-the-record agreement, however; once they gathered the quotes from a source, they were free to publish them — with gusto. The benighted remarks by the president upended the trade talks, which resume next week.

The tweeted broadsides against Bloomberg may have confounded the president’s supporters. This particular news outlet, after all, doesn’t rank with CNN, NBC News, the New York Times and The Post as a target of presidential ire. In the interview itself, in fact, Trump expresses some affection for one of his interlocutors:

In Bloomberg's interview with President Trump, he refers to one of his interviewees as "my Jennifer," presumably Jennifer Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/rHyykFIODs — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) August 31, 2018

In his post-leak tweet, Trump appeared to be happy that the information had reached the public realm. “At least Canada knows where I stand!” he wrote, in part. At a speech in Charlotte, N.C., Trump returned to that theme: “These are very dishonorable people. But I said, in the end it’s OK, because at least Canada knows how I feel. So it’s fine. It’s fine. It’s true.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Dale felt compelled to provide a bit more detail on his sourcing arrangement, given the circumstances:

I’d said I wasn’t going to say anything about my source for the quotes Trump made off the record to Bloomberg.



However, I don’t want to be party to the president’s smearing of excellent, ethical journalists. So I can say this: none of the Bloomberg interviewers was my source. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

Trump is calling Jennifer Jacobs, Margaret Talev and their editor liars. They aren’t, and they didn’t violate their “off the record” promise to him. I don’t want to be a party to his attempt to make fellow reporters look deceitful. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

So: I’m not going to engage in an “OK if it isn’t them than who was it” game, but the president is incorrect when he claims he was wronged by his interviewers. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

Maybe I should have expected the president would confirm a Toronto Star story (!) and use this to go after Bloomberg reporters, but I did not - thought it was likely he’d either a) ignore it or b) or call it fake news and go after my own ethics, which would’ve been fine. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

Anyway, this is an unusual thing to do, but this is an unusual situation. That’s all. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 1, 2018

Bloomberg News Washington Bureau Chief Craig Gordon on Sunday morning felt compelled to answer, as well:

Bloomberg has not published any off-the-record portions of our interview with Donald Trump, and we have not authorized the release of any off-the-record material. When we agree that something is off the record, we respect that agreement. — Craig Gordon (@dcraiggordon) September 2, 2018

There are at least two people who know what happened here: Dale and his source. The possibilities are endless. Perhaps a renegade White House aide reached out to Dale. Perhaps Trump himself engineered this whole thing; after all, he once went so far as to masquerade as his own publicist. Perhaps someone else passed along the quotes.

What we know for sure, however, is that with a single stroke, Trump bashed the media and profiled as a hard bargainer on international trade, one of his signature campaign issues.