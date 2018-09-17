

Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in New York. (Richard Drew/AP)

Media critic

As this blog noted last week, Fox News host Tucker Carlson doesn’t deserve your trust. As he introduced interviewee Michael Avenatti on Thursday night, Carlson promised that he wouldn’t use his favored nickname — “creepy porn lawyer” — for the lawyer who has appeared over and over on cable news on behalf of Stormy Daniels. Yet he and his Fox News colleagues did, repeatedly.

Also included in Carlson’s pre-interview pledge: “He’s now agreed to appear on our set provided we give him time to state his case. And we’re, of course, happy to do that,” Carlson said.

In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Avenatti claimed: “Another prerequisite was he was not going to interrupt me and talk over me, and he continually did that and did not allow me to answer the questions that he posed.”

In what’s perhaps a first, Avenatti understated his case. According to a Nexis transcript of the interview, Carlson all but strangled Avenatti during the tete-a-tete. Large stretches of the proceedings like look this on paper:

AVENATTI: I have no idea. I didn’t — I didn’t — I didn’t — CARLSON: — I think you’d be ready for a simple question. AVENATTI: — travel here with policy advisers. Can I ask you – let me ask you a question? Why is it — why is it — CARLSON: No, no, thank you. Why don’t you get a TV show and then you could ask me a question? AVENATTI: No, no, why is it that, no — no, why is it that you don’t — CARLSON: I’ve asked you a simple question. And you’re not answering — AVENATTI: — why is it that you don’t call — CARLSON: — the question. AVENATTI: — Donald Trump the creepy porn president? He’s the one that had sex with a 4-month-old son at home — CARLSON: Okay. So, so now — AVENATTI: — with my client without a condom. CARLSON: Okay. So here’s — here’s the — here’s the — AVENATTI: But — but you don’t want to acknowledge that. CARLSON: Hold on. AVENATTI: You don’t want to acknowledge that. CARLSON: Let me acknowledge that.

So the Erik Wemple Blog broke out its calculator. Over his 127 utterances as logged by Nexis, Avenatti managed 1,560 words, for an average of 12 words per utterance. Considering that television news moves at the pace of about 180 words per minute, that means that Avenatti averaged about four seconds per response.

Now: All good interviewers interrupt when the guest is spewing propaganda, talking points, lies, whatever.

In her much-discussed interview with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, for example, “60 Minutes” interviewer Lesley Stahl both badgered …

STAHL: Have the public schools in Michigan gotten better? DEVOS: I don’t know. Overall, I — I can’t say overall that they have all gotten better. STAHL: The whole state is not doing well. DEVOS: Well, there are certainly lots of pockets where this — the students are doing well and — STAHL: No, but your argument that if you take funds away that the schools will get better, is not working in Michigan where you had a huge impact and influence over the direction of the school system here. DEVOS: I hesitate to talk about all schools in general because schools are made up of individual students attending them. STAHL: The public schools here are doing worse than they did. DEVOS: Michigan schools need to do better. There is no doubt about it.

… and stepped back:

STAHL: Test scores have gone up over the last 25 years. So why do you keep saying nothing’s been accomplished? DEVOS: Well actually, test scores vis-a-vis the rest of the world have not gone up. And we have continued to be middle of the pack at best. That’s just not acceptable. STAHL: No, it’s not acceptable. But it’s better than it was. That’s the point. You don’t acknowledge that things have gotten better. You won’t acknowledge that, over the — DEVOS: But I don’t think they have for too many kids. We’ve stagnated. STAHL: Okay, so there’s the big argument. So what can be done about that? DEVOS: What can be done about that is empowering parents to make the choices for their kids. Any family that has the economic means and the power to make choices is doing so for their children. Families that don’t have the power, that can’t decide: “I’m gonna move from this apartment in downtown whatever to the suburb where I think the school is gonna be better for my child” if they don’t have that choice – and they are assigned to that school, they are stuck there. I am fighting for the parents who don’t have those choices. We need all parents to have those choices.

As for Carlson? He spoke nearly as much as Avenatti — a little more than 1,500 words, including his preamble. Over his 128 utterances, he averaged 11.8 words.

So this was, essentially, an insulting, degrading string of four-second outbursts. Or a lot like an NFL game, only without the level playing field.

If Avenatti really wants more respectful air time on Carlson’s show, perhaps he should voice some classic white grievances. That’s what Scott Greer did in February 2017, as he appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to chat about his book, “No Campus for White Men.” As Greer — a former colleague of Carlson’s at the Daily Caller who was recently exposed for white-nationalist writings — riffed about the evils of “victimhood culture,” Carlson found little cause to interrupt. Greer averaged 87 words per utterance.