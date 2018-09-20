

Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh on Sept. 6. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Media critic

You can read “Fear,” the new Bob Woodward book, about how aides scheme to block President Trump from taking reckless actions. You can read accounts about how such White House aides have fallen short in such noble undertakings. And by now you could probably compile a Hall of Fame of former officials who tried to get him to bag his tweeting.

Or: You can just glimpse the chyron that CNN presented just after 2 p.m. on Thursday:

Sometimes the constraints of a television screen configure words in the form of a truth bomb.

The presentation reflects a digital CNN story by White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins that started with this lede: “White House aides who steeled themselves for what President Donald Trump would say when he finally addressed the sexual assault allegation against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were quietly stunned when Trump said the process should be followed and the accuser should be heard.”