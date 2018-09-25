

President Trump waves to the crowd during a “Make America Great Again” rally in Billings, Mont. on Sept. 6. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Media critic

For a guy who riffs about opening up libel laws, prosecuting journalists and otherwise crippling U.S. media outlets with his attacks on “fake news,” President Trump gets a nice shake from the First Amendment. The protections of this glorious passage appear to line up behind Trump in a defamation suit filed back in April by Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress represented by ubiquitous attorney Michael Avenatti.

According to the Associated Press, federal Judge S. James Otero said on Monday that the allegedly defamatory material spread by Trump — in a tweet, of course — was “rhetorical hyperbole” that enjoys constitutional protection in the United States.

At issue is a frightening story relayed by Daniels after her alleged affair with Trump, which reportedly started in 2006. Years later, in 2011, Daniels spoke with In Touch magazine for a piece on her involvement with Trump. Around that time, Daniels claims, she was threatened by a man in Las Vegas. “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” said the man, according to Daniels. Turning his gaze to Daniels’s daughter, the man allegedly said, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

In April, a sketch of the man was released with the cooperation of Daniels, prompting Trump to tweet:

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

The resulting defamation claim against Trump argued, “Mr. Trump’s statement falsely attacks the veracity of Ms. Clifford’s account of the threatening incident that took place in 2011. It also operates to accuse Ms. Clifford of committing a crime under New York law, as well as the law of numerous other states, in that it effectively states that Ms. Clifford falsely accused an individual of committing a crime against her when no such crime occurred. Mr. Trump’s statement is false and defamatory,” notes the complaint.

The judge apparently takes a less grave view of the situation: “To allow the complaint to go forward and to have one consider this to be defamatory in the context it was made would have a chilling effect,” said Otero, who’s expected to issue a ruling later on, according to the AP.

The president may squeak through, in other words. Yet slime often descends on people — and news organizations — when they invoke First Amendment protections to flick away lawsuits. Think about Fox News: Its counsel made a remarkable argument in fighting an emotional-distress complaint from the family of Seth Rich, the slain Democratic National Committee aide about whom Fox News spun a conspiracy theory. “Even accepting as true the allegation that the Fox News article was a ‘sham’ … publication of a knowingly or recklessly false and defamatory statement of fact is neither extreme nor outrageous as a matter of New York law,” noted the network’s defense counsel in a filing. And in a 2013 case, a D.C. media gossip site essentially disparaged its own product in contending that people would never take seriously its writings about a local publicist.

A similar dynamic extends to Trump’s “con job” tweet. In his motion to dismiss the Daniels complaint, attorney Charles Harder argued, in essence, that the president traffics in BS on his Twitter account: “Here, the Comment nowhere implies that President Trump has any special information or insight as to what did or did not happen in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011. Rather, he gives an opinion that he does not find Plaintiff’s account credible.”

Bolding inserted to highlight a universal point about the president.

As covered in this blog, Trump has previously found comfort in the First Amendment, as when Republican consultant Cheri Jacobus sued him for typically churlish tweeting after she criticized him during the 2016 presidential campaign:

Great job on @donlemon tonight @kayleighmcenany @cherijacobus begged us for a job. We said no and she went hostile. A real dummy! @CNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2016

Though Jacobus had gone to great lengths to demonstrate that she had not, in fact, begged for a job, a judge with the Supreme Court of New York state ruled that it was “reasonably viewed as a loose, hyperbolic and figurative” construction.

In smiling on dumb and baseless and nasty statements, the First Amendment seems hatched with Trump himself in mind. Said Avenatti after Monday’s hearing: “I witnessed something here today that I never thought I’d witness. That is: Donald Trump having a lawyer stand up in a federal court and espouse on his behalf the virtues and how important the First Amendment is in America. This is the same Donald Trump that has crapped all over the First Amendment and the news media for years.”