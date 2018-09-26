

Lawyer Michael Avenatti. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Media critic

Did the gatekeepers properly do their work?

That was a question that followed the New Yorker’s Sunday story introducing the public to Deborah Ramirez, a Yale classmate of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s — along with her contention that more than three decades ago, Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party. Though she admitted that she struggled with her recollection of events, Ramirez told the magazine, “I remember a penis being in front of my face.”

Alongside Ramirez’s account, the New Yorker added a great deal of investigation. It spoke with classmates, a couple of whom said they remembered some chatter about the incident at the time; it disclosed that it “has not confirmed with other eyewitnesses that Kavanaugh was present at the party”; it noted that Ramirez had told family members about an “upsetting” episode. Yet that material also allowed critics to question the account. The Republican National Committee (RNC) found seven infirmities in the account. “[G]iven the thinness of the evidence, I’m frankly surprised the New Yorker ran the article, which went online Sunday,” wrote Post colleague Megan McArdle.

There will be no such debate over journalistic gatekeeping in relation to the latest sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh. That’s because it surfaced Wednesday morning from the Twitter account of lawyer Michael Avenatti:

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Over three tweeted pages, Julie Swetnick, in a written declaration, declares a litany of horrific claims about Kavanaugh. She says that she met Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, his friend from Georgetown Prep, around 1980-81. She says that Judge has “significant information” regarding Kavanaugh’s conduct toward women in this period. A graduate of Gaithersburg High School, Swetnick affirms that she saw Kavanaugh drink excessively at many house parties and engage “in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.” Furthermore: “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” she says. And around 1982, she attests: “I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present.”

Via the White House, Kavanaugh has called the allegations “ridiculous” and from the “Twilight Zone.” In finishing out her declaration, Swetnick says, “I am aware of other witnesses that can attest to the truthfulness of each of the statements above.” Swetnick is the third Kavanaugh accuser, following Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford, whose claims of an attempted rape in the early 1980s were reported by The Post. As for those witnesses, there’ll now be a scramble among news organizations, including The Post, to track them down, though it’s unclear just how much more input they’ll get from Swetnick herself, given the end of this tweet from Avenatti:

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

In a story on the allegations, the New York Times included this dead end: “None of Ms. Swetnick’s claims could be independently corroborated by The New York Times, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, declined to make her available for an interview.”

So the process will play out in reverse: Here, we have a bombshell claim — just like what Ramirez or Ford would have laid out before reporters at the New Yorker and The Post, respectively. For the moment, however, we don’t have the supporting documentation, or refutation, as the case may be.

What we do have is a self-character reference from Avenatti himself, the cable-news-squatting lawyer for Stormy Daniels. On Monday’s edition of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC, Avenatti teased his impending client by saying this: “If anyone has been paying attention over the last six to seven months, they know that I do not traffic in nonsense or rumor. I utilize facts and evidence, and this woman will prove to be credible, and she is believable, and we are hopeful that the committee will launch an FBI investigation forthwith. We have also asked that she be permitted to take a polygraph examination, which she has agreed to do provided that Brett Kavanaugh does the same.”

In an April podcast with David Axelrod, Avenatti talked about how his previous work as an opposition researcher had vested him with certain skills. “I learned a lot about campaigns, I learned a lot about messaging, I learned a lot about media strategy,” said Avenatti, who is considering a presidential run in 2020 as a Democrat. “If you’re going to be good at that, you need to understand how that piece of information will ultimately translate into a media strategy. Because there’s lots of things you could find or discover that might be salacious or might be interesting, but if it doesn’t translate or can’t be used in connection with a media strategy, it’s worthless.”

Here, the media strategy is raw. Release the claims in unmitigated form on social media, and allow their full weight to drop on the country and, critically, the Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The move takes the interpretation of Swetnick’s statements out of the hands of a random set of reporters and editors at some news outlet. And it deprives those who would prefer to ram through the Kavanaugh nomination of the contradictions and qualifications and memory gaps that would be highlighted in a fully edited news exclusive. So people have to check into the story for themselves, including, critically, the Senate Judiciary Committee: “This morning Michael Avenatti provided a declaration to the Judiciary Committee,” committee spokesman Taylor Foy said. “Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing it now.”

Read more:

Kathleen Parker: The Kavanaugh circus features plenty of sideshows

Marc A. Thiessen: The anatomy of a smear

David Von Drehle: Kavanaugh says he never blacked out from drinking. Can he swear to it?