Michael Avenatti did his own vetting. Now he has company.

On Wednesday morning, the famous lawyer — who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her dispute with President Trump — stamped his name on another controversy. In a Twitter post, he released a declaration from Julie Swetnick, who claimed that in the early 1980s she witnessed disturbing conduct at parties in suburban Maryland involving current Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, a friend from Georgetown Prep. “I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room. These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” affirmed the declaration. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

As the Erik Wemple Blog pointed out on Wednesday, Avenatti’s presentation was typical Avenatti: dramatic and attention-grabbing. Instead of working with a media outlet to present Swetnick’s allegations, he self-published. The upside of that approach was to present Swetnick’s allegations whole and unfiltered. Perhaps it would force a swifter-than-usual response from the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The downside of that approach materialized Wednesday night in a Politico story with the headline “Ex-boyfriend filed restraining order against third Kavanaugh accuser.” According to the story, by Marc Caputo and Natasha Korecki, a petition for injunction against Swetnick was filed in a Miami-Dade County court in 2001 by a former boyfriend. “Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” the ex-boyfriend told Politico. Nearly two weeks after the filing, “the case was dismissed, not long after an affidavit of non-ability to advance fees was filed,” as Politico writes. The boyfriend told Politico this regarding Swetnick’s claims against Kavanaugh: “I have a lot of facts, evidence, that what she’s saying is not true at all.”

That’s the configuration of a real-time vetting. It’s also one that crosses a line, in Avenatti’s view. Via Politico:

Avenatti said called the reporting “outrageous” and accused the press of “digging into the past” of a woman who stepped forward and is willing to testify under oath. “I am disgusted by the fact that the press is attacking a sexual assault victim,” Avenatti said. When asked if the allegation of a restraining order were true, Avenatti said: “I don’t know one way or another,” adding he would research it further.

There’s more. According to a source at The Post, Avenatti grew angry Wednesday when he was told that the newspaper had interviewed Swetnick’s 95-year-old father on Wednesday as part of this profile piece on the accuser. “I was busy traveling around the country,” said Swetnick’s father. “We didn’t have a good relationship.” Nor did Swetnick mention to her father a sexual assault described in her declaration, a trauma during which Kavanaugh and Judge were allegedly “present.” “Maybe we were poor parents,” said the father. “She lived her life. We didn’t discuss it.” The Post’s profile also discussed Swetnick’s tax troubles.

In an extensive discussion with the Erik Wemple Blog, Avenatti said, “People make these accusations day in and day out — normally women — in America and regardless of how salacious they may be, that’s not an excuse for the press to go digging into their personal lives that have absolutely nothing to do with the allegations or the accusations. And contacting a sexual assault victim’s 95-year-old father to ask him about his daughter, I think, is well over the line. I think it’s outrageous.”

So what sort of information about an accuser of a Supreme Court nominee is fair game? “I’m not an expert on journalistic standards, I want to be clear on that,” responded Avenatti, professing his respect for journalism and the work of The Post in general. But he did argue that the comments of a nonagenarian father are not fair game; tax liens, also included in The Post’s profile, are also not fair game — “What do tax liens have to do with my client’s allegations?” asked Avenatti; and the remarks of a former love interest are not fair game. So we asked Avenatti: Isn’t The Post justified in asking her father whether she’d mentioned anything about a sexual assault? Isn’t that a reasonable question? “I frankly do not think it’s germane because it would be highly unusual, in my experience, to have a young woman 18, 19, 20, 22, 24 years old, experience something like that and tell her father about it,” said Avenatti. (Swetnick’s father said the two hadn’t discussed the matter.)

“What are we vetting for? None of that shows a propensity or a lack of propensity to fabricate sexual assault allegations,” said Avenatti, adding that a lawyer would be “laughed out of court” for introducing such evidence in a courtroom. Were the media to find evidence that Swetnick had perjured herself, made false accusations of sexual assault, or engaged in other such prevarications — that, he said, would be worthy of inclusion in a story about Swetnick.

This kind of crap is why women hesitate to come forward. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 27, 2018

Did Avenatti expect such immediate scrutiny? “Of course I expected the press to dig into her background but I didn’t expect the press to go out to the nursing home where her 95-year-old father who recently had a stroke lives and interview him,” said Avenatti. The Post issued this statement: “We often do background stories on people in the spotlight. The reporting is intended to give the public a sense of who these people are, and we felt it was important to be transparent about what we learned.”

Early this week, Avenatti began promising a bombshell revelation relating to the behavior of Kavanaugh, though he disavows the role of gatekeeper. That remains with the media, he insisted to me. “The Washington Post doesn’t have to report on what I post on Twitter,” he said. “CNN doesn’t have to report on what I post on Twitter. All kinds of media outlets — they don’t have to report on anything that I post on Twitter. Just like they don’t have to report on all kinds of other things that other people post on Twitter. In fact, if you go on Twitter you’ll find millions of people that have Twitter accounts — they post all kinds of things day in and day out. You don’t report on that.”

The judgment calls at hand in a situation like this are excruciating. News organizations have a mission to inform the public about someone who could undo a Supreme Court nomination, along with a simultaneous mission not to engage in gratuitous oppo-research-style hits. In that spirit, an interview with the accuser’s father seems almost de rigueur. Though it clearly irked Avenatti, the material bolstered Swetnick’s credibility, at least in the view of the Erik Wemple Blog. For instance, the father said this about her: “She never went to college, but she bootstrapped herself and became a computer expert. She’s a sharp woman.” The tax history wasn’t quite as enlightening.

As for Politico’s reporting on the restraining order, it documented a scrape with the court system, also a pretty standard bit of work when it comes to profiling someone in an epic national controversy. That Avenatti had apparently failed to track down this material himself, before throwing Swetnick’s name to the U.S. public, is a meaningful detail. Politico issued this statement on the matter:

POLITICO’s primary responsibility is to report news of public interest. In the case of Ms. Julie Swetnick, POLITICO (and other media) uncovered a case relating to her in Miami-Dade County. Our reporters succeeded in contacting Mr. Richard Vinneccy, her former boyfriend, and asked him what happened in the court case at hand. They asked her what happened through her attorney. POLITICO printed both Mr. Vinneccy’s comments and those of Ms. Swetnick’s attorney, Mr. Avenatti. We provided ample time for all to respond, and then wrote a balanced story concerning this discrete controversy. This is standard journalism. Had Mr. Vinneccy made favorable statements about Ms. Swetnick, we would have printed those as well. We don’t take sides.

More information on that front will certainly be forthcoming, as news outlets defy this request from Avenatti:

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Avenatti is declining to make his client available for media interviews for the moment. “It hasn’t even been 24 hours since we published the declaration but at some point she’ll be made available,” said Avenatti, noting that they want to prioritize their objectives with the Senate Judiciary Committee and the FBI.

