The folks in the opinion domain of the New York Times figured that a real-time poll measuring feedback on Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility would be a good way to go all Internet-interactive. They miscalculated:

In her testimony, Ford has been giving an emotional and wrenching account of her trauma dating back more than three decades, when, she claims, Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge corralled her in a bedroom, with Kavanaugh climbing on top of her and putting his hand over his mouth. Asked what memory sticks out from the incident, she described the derisive laughter that the two boys enjoyed “at my expense.” In presenting herself to the Senate committee, she said, “I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified.”

So people toggled between this watershed civic moment, and a poll from the New York Times offering three options to grade the credibility of this very recent public figure.

The newspaper rushed to clarify that it wasn’t engaged in a one-sided exercise here:

That would have made two worthless polls. Not that any Twitter poll is worth sampling.

