

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in at the start of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Melina Mara/Pool/The Washington Post)

Media critic

On Thursday afternoon, Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh blasted Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee: “The behavior of several of the Democratic members of this committee at my hearing a few weeks ago was an embarrassment,” he said. He blasted unspecified organizations: “Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record. Revenge on behalf of the Clintons and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups,” he said. And like anyone on the right under pressure, he blasted the media.

On the consequential matter of the “Renate Alumnius” — an apparent (and apparently false) boast of sexual conquest in Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep yearbook, he essentially trashed the New York Times, saying, “The media circus that has been generated by this, thought and reported that it referred to sex. It did not. Never had any — as she herself said on the record, any kind of sexual interaction with her.”

There was more: “Ten days passed where all this nonsense is coming out, you know, that I’m in gangs, I’m on boats in Rhode Island, I’m in Colorado, you know, I’m sighted all over the place. And these things are printed and run, breathlessly by cable news,” said Kavanaugh.

This particular gripe was at least more truthful than many other claims from Kavanaugh during Thursday’s proceedings. At the top of its 9 p.m. hour on Wednesday, for example, MSNBC cited its breaking news — under the bylines of four reporters — claiming, “Senate probed new allegation of misconduct against Kavanaugh.” Said host Rachel Maddow: “Quote: ‘The Senate Judiciary Committee is inquiring about at least one additional allegation of misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, according to a letter obtained by NBC News and according to multiple people familiar with the process. According to an anonymous complaint sent to Republican Sen. Corey Gardner of Colorado, Brett Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the D.C. area in 1998 while he was inebriated.'” CNN, meanwhile, was posting a story on two additional accusations. A chyron during the 9 p.m. hour read, “Two New Kavanaugh Allegations Bring Total to Five.” Other outlets that jumped on the expanding story include CBS News and the New York Times.

So, yes, a little “breathless.” But consider the source of that additional reporting. On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee itself — a panel controlled by Republicans eager to smooth Kavanaugh’s nomination — posted the transcript of a conference call in which Kavanaugh was interrogated about claims that had landed in the committee’s collective lap. Read the transcript here on the committee’s own website, posted for all to read. In the call, Kavanaugh is asked about an allegation presented to Gardner that Kavanaugh in 1998 had “shoved” a woman against a wall “very aggressively and sexually.” The letter was anonymous. Also mentioned on the call was an allegation from an unnamed Rhode Island man, relating to misconduct on a boat in 1985. The nominee forcefully denied both claims. “We’re dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend,” said Kavanaugh on the call. “It’s ridiculous. Total twilight zone.” The latter accuser has since recanted.

What should editors do in such an instance? On the one hand, the complaints were sitting right there on a Senate website; they were discussed in a conference call with the nominee himself. This was a matter of official government business. Media lawyers like to cite the “fair report privilege” to write about such documents. On the other hand, there’s little barrier to entry for character assassins to route slanderous nonsense into the halls of Congress.

Ben Smith, editor of BuzzFeed, told the Erik Wemple Blog via email: “This is a difficult call: It’s a matter of public record and fair report in the one of the most intensely watched public proceedings of our lifetimes. The framing of the story matters a lot, and we were very careful to say that the news was the decision of Senate staff to ask about it — not the fact of a totally anonymous allegation, which is not in itself news.” Smith is a towering advocate of presenting to readers documents that figure into government proceedings, as he demonstrated by publishing the wide-ranging and unverified Steele dossier days before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

One principle to live by: If you’re going to report the allegations, be sure to report the recantations. As Mediaite reported, CNN’s initial report on the Rhode Island man’s claim was published after a Twitter account associated with the claim had retracted it. It was added three hours later, as an update noted: “This story has been updated to include a tweet from an account matching the description of tweets read to Kavanaugh during the interview.” CNN has declined to comment on the record about its work.

To get back to Kavanaugh’s gripe, the “breathless” coverage that he bemoaned stemmed, in part, from an official disclosure by a GOP-controlled Senate committee. Perhaps he should have directed his displeasure to the committee’s Republicans. That said, there’s a great case for extreme media caution in such cases. For instance: To use the over-the-transom claims in the Senate phone transcript as a predicate for reporting that there are now “five allegations” is to commit a false-equivalence foul. The original complaint from Christine Blasey Ford, for instance, comes from a named woman who has offered a coherent account that jibes with other, independently verifiable facts. The allegation originating from Rhode Island, even before it was recanted, was associated in the transcript with a Twitter account that once belched: “A question, when will the United States military decided to do what they have vowed and remove the domestic threat to the Constitution that lives in the White House?”

Putting those two on the same list is an injustice to both Ford and Kavanaugh.

Breathless, yes. Wall to wall, yes. Divisive and ridiculous panel discussions, yes. Tiresome and repetitive, yes. But consider — this is a nomination to replace the swing vote on the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s a lifetime appointment. Three women have placed their names and reputations behind scandalous allegations against the nominee. If ever there was a time when cable news was justified in doing what it does worst, this is it.