Amid the Clarence Thomas hearings in October 1991, John Chancellor of NBC News teed up some commentary on the Supreme Court nominee’s declaration that Anita Hill’s allegations had put him through a “high-tech lynching.” “As far as I’m concerned, they were both lynched, in a modern, media lynching. Witness after witness, hour after hour, every word on NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Court TV. Instead of cartoons last Saturday morning, little kids in this country watched grown-ups talk about porn movies and private parts,” inveighed Chancellor.

It’s called civic education.

Andrew Tyndall of the Tyndall Report is here to confirm Chancellor’s assessment of how much the media covered the Hill-Thomas proceedings. The nightly newscasts of the three major networks — NBC, CBS, ABC — clocked in with 397 minutes of coverage, a number that vastly outpaced any modern confirmation controversy … until Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh came along. As of last Friday evening, his nomination had secured 329 minutes, and that was before all the suspense over the extended FBI background check that has dominated the news since late last week. There’s no telling how long it’ll take the Senate, the White House and a very engaged public to sort out the judge’s past and its relevance to a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.

Nominee Year Coverage on network nightly news Outcome Robert Bork 1987 242 minutes Rejected Douglas Ginsburg 1987 95 minutes Withdrawn Anthony Kennedy 1988 50 minutes Confirmed David Souter 1990 82 minutes Confirmed Clarence Thomas 1991 397 minutes Confirmed Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1993 52 minutes Confirmed Stephen Breyer 1994 40 minutes Confirmed John Roberts 2005 82 minutes Confirmed Harriet Miers 2005 94 minutes Withdrawn Samuel Alito 2005-06 111 minutes Confirmed Sonia Sotomayor 2009 118 minutes Confirmed Elena Kagan 2010 56 minutes Confirmed Merrick Garland 2016 15 minutes Not considered Neil Gorsuch 2017 66 minutes Confirmed Brett Kavanaugh 2018 329 minutes TBD

So Kavanaugh appears to be a shoo-in to overtake Thomas, and that doesn’t even count the cable-news frenzy.

The numbers for Merrick Garland — President Barack Obama’s choice to replace Antonin Scalia — barely register, at a paltry 15 minutes of major-network nightly coverage. One explanation is that there was little to cover, considering that the Republican-controlled Senate decided to sit on the nomination. “No proceedings of any kind were held on Garland’s appointment,” noted NPR. The stasis surrounding Garland’s nomination, too, had to compete with tight presidential primaries in both parties.

A former Obama administration official emails the Erik Wemple Blog, “If it’s not sensational or scandalous, it doesn’t get much attention. If you’re just trying to do the right thing and play it straight, its hard to get that on the network news. I have no doubt that if the press covered this closer, Republicans would have felt more heat and could have been more likely to do the right thing. But distraction and Media ADD were their friends and in this environment, those tricks work every time.”

