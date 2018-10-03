

It is heinous to call the media the “enemy of the people.” It is dangerous to call the media “fake news.” And it is destructive to call reporters “disgusting” and “dishonest.” Those are all terms commonly deployed by President Trump against those who would report unflattering things about him.

The attack on the media that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed in Wednesday’s news conference was less frontal than her boss’s, yet it was insidious and destructive in its unique way.

It arose after The Post’s Josh Dawsey asked Sanders if she could cite any inaccuracies in the monster New York Times investigation into the Trump family’s finances and tax strategies, some of which appeared to veer into fraud. The story is detailed, documented and forceful. It shows that contrary to Trump’s previous representations — that he got his start with the help of a $1 million loan from his father, Fred Trump — the future president benefited from massive and suspect transfers of paternal wealth.

Faced with an overwhelming story based on upwards of 100,000 documents, Sanders told Dawsey: “It’s a totally false attack based on an old, recycled news story. I’m not going to sit and go through every single line of a very boring 14,000-word story,” she said. There are two reasons for such unwillingness. First, Sanders’s only goal when she appears before the podium is to flee from it. Second, sifting through each line of this story would place Sanders face to face with the never-before-revealed documentation and revelations in the New York Times story.

The part of the Times investigation that most astonished the Erik Wemple Blog was the pivotal role of All County Building Supply & Maintenance in channeling money to the children of Fred Trump:

The most overt fraud was All County Building Supply & Maintenance, a company formed by the Trump family in 1992. All County’s ostensible purpose was to be the purchasing agent for Fred Trump’s buildings, buying everything from boilers to cleaning supplies. It did no such thing, records and interviews show. Instead All County siphoned millions of dollars from Fred Trump’s empire by simply marking up purchases already made by his employees. Those millions, effectively untaxed gifts, then flowed to All County’s owners — Donald Trump, his siblings and a cousin. Fred Trump then used the padded All County receipts to justify bigger rent increases for thousands of tenants.

Let’s choose to trust Sanders for just a moment — that such stuff is based on old and recycled knowledge. There indeed have been several investigations into Trump’s finances, and the New York Times investigation provides a list of journalists who have moved the story forward in the past. So sure, Trump’s taxes aren’t a fresh topic of investigation. But the mere suggestion of recycling here is gaslighting of the most deliberate sort. If the Times wasn’t plowing new ground with its investigation, we would find a whole bunch of mentions of All County Supply & Maintenance in the archives. No dice. “In all of the books, all of the profiles, all of the newspaper stories, we haven’t found one mention of Donald Trump and All County Building Supply,” said David Barstow, one of the investigation’s reporters, in a New York Times piece. According to the newspaper, Susanne Craig tripped across All County while doing a Google search that turned up a financial disclosure from Trump’s sister Maryanne, who is a federal judge.

But enterprise of that sort doesn’t matter to Sanders, because she doesn’t respect or understand the work of investigative reporters (or of beat reporters). She respects and understands the president’s imperative to discredit an entire industry, whatever the costs.

