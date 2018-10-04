

President Trump at a rally with supporters in Billings, Mont., on Sept. 6. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Media critic

It’s tough to beat Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh these days — in terms of media attention, that is. Though Thursday’s events — statements by senators of both parties, protests and other goings-on — weren’t nearly as dramatic as last Thursday’s historic hearing, news organizations are having trouble paying much attention to anything other than the contentious Supreme Court nomination.

That’s tough news for the New York Times, which on Tuesday published an investigation by a three-person reporting team — David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner — on the Trump family’s finances. In the absence of President Trump releasing years of his own returns, the investigation provided a kaleidoscopic view of slippery and, in some cases, apparently fraudulent approaches to diminishing tax liability. Based on a variety of sources, the investigation definitively dispelled the myth that Trump is a self-made man, as it followed the conduit of cash from the empire of the president’s father, Fred Trump, to the bank accounts of his son.

The story has driven enormous sums of traffic to the Times’s website; newsstand sales of the Wednesday edition, which contained the story, were up, though the newspaper doesn’t have numbers yet. The White House has revealed its mendacious ways with its response, and state tax authorities in New York have been eyeballing the findings. Yet the story cannot dominate successive news cycles in the midst of the Trump administration:

Biggest story of the year that has had the least impact because of all the other stuff and the lack of apparent caring or lack of surprise on the part of the public. https://t.co/DISH3uIJHT — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) October 4, 2018

None of this surprises the Times, as is evident from the story’s vast presentation. To get a jump on the Vox.coms of the world, the paper paired the investigation with “11 Takeaways From The Times’s Investigation Into Trump’s Wealth.” To anticipate the Erik Wemple Blogs of the world, it published “Here’s how The Times’s journalists uncovered the original source of the president’s wealth.” It did four videos, dispatched its people to cable-news shows and cooperated with Showtime for a documentary short — “The Family Business: Trump and Taxes” — that will air on Sunday.

All of this constitutes a recognition that not even stunning conclusions presented by the New York Times will move the newsphere without a boost. “Twenty, thirty years ago, we would have said, ‘Put it in the paper’ and hope people pick it up at newsstands and pick it up at their doorsteps,” says Matthew Purdy, the Times’s deputy managing editor who oversees investigations. “It turns out not everyone is getting the newspaper thrown on their doorstep every morning,” he added.

The paper’s leadership was concerned with how the tax story would fare if dropped during a hurricane, or right in the teeth of the Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford news plume. It was a story about taxes, after all. “Some stories do kind of create their own atmosphere and we thought this one would, but given the kind of story it was, we thought having a little ample news space for it would be helpful,” Purdy said.

And as far as timing, the Times, at least in this instance, had the luxury of picking its spot. Among big-time U.S. news outlets, it appears to have been alone in vacuuming 100,000 pages of documentation on the Trump family’s taxes. Speaking of the large story in its hands, Purdy cited the expression of an old editor: ” ‘You can’t steal an elephant.’ We felt like we had such a large amount of information, that we had a small herd and didn’t think someone would swipe it out from under our noses without us being quite aware,” said Purdy, who says that Paul Fishleder, the paper’s political investigations editor, played a critical role in the process.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders characterized the story as follows: “It’s a totally false attack based on an old, recycled news story. I’m not going to sit and go through every single line of a very boring 14,000-word story,” she said. A lawyer for Trump had called it not only false, but also defamatory.

“Saying it was boring was the unkindest cut of all,” joked Purdy with respect to the White House response. “I don’t take their assessment of our journalistic skill as objective.”

To step back from the nitty-gritty, the New York Times investigation represents a welcome continuation of Trump investigations from the 2016 campaign season. A whole range of media organizations contributed deep and troubling accounts of Trump’s past — including, but certainly not limited to, the New York Times (treatment of women and other topics); the Washington Post (facade of charitable contributions, posing as his own publicist, etc.); the Associated Press (investigations into former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, among others); USA Today (litigiousness); and many more by the Daily Beast, Mother Jones and beyond.

As noted previously in this space, the singularity of the Hillary Clinton email story managed greater momentum than Trump’s disparate scandals. “Trump wallowed in a cascade of separate controversies. Clinton’s badgering had a laser-like focus,” noted Thomas Patterson, the author of a report from Harvard University’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. Maybe Trump’s tax shenanigans have laser potential.