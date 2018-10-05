Media critic

This week, protesters of Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court have blanketed Capitol Hill. They have pressured senators to vote against the federal judge’s confirmation, citing the sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her in high school more than three decades ago. At the time, said Ford, Kavanaugh was drunk. A debate has raged about Kavanaugh’s youthful drinking, and in a hearing last week, he repeatedly defended his fondness for beer, with a critical qualification.

“I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone,” said Kavanaugh.

Given that background, there was one way to mock those who swarmed the halls of Congress: to belittle them. And the Daily Caller dialed it up. Via the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein:

For the record, it was yuengling and one protestor told the guy to, “get that panther piss out of here.” She wanted a better beer if they were, indeed, offering. https://t.co/W00ENa0cec — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 5, 2018

The Erik Wemple Blog checked with a few Daily Caller editors to see if they would talk about the project. Executive Editor Paul Conner responded by pointing us to a tweet:

Official statement from The Daily Caller:



Of course we were handing out beer. We like beer. Everyone likes beer. Somebody has to bring this country back together. What better way than with a cold beer? #bringingpeopletogether — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 5, 2018

We asked Conner about the allegation that the conservative website was trolling sexual assault victims with its beer ploy. He pointed to a gathering of protesters in front of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) Washington residence, with beer and red Solo cups.

There are people drinking PBR from red Solo cups outside Mitch McConnell’s house at this early hour. They are chanting “I like beer.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) October 5, 2018

“Were the anti-Kavanaugh protester[s] trolling women by throwing a kegger outside Mitch McConnell’s home? . . . Maybe a beer summit is what we need to come together again,” Conner wrote in an email. Let’s break this down a bit. On the one hand, a conservative media outlet shows up with beer and a camera to gauge the reaction of protesters concerned about an alleged drunken sexual assault. On the other hand, protesters themselves choose to use beer to make a point about a public controversy.

The Daily Caller has a strong sexist past that it apparently wants to keep intact. The small upside in this incident is that, as long as the people at the Daily Caller busy themselves with beverage distribution, they may have less time to write another story about some woman’s body.