In July, President Trump hired Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive, as deputy chief of staff for communications. Before that, he hired Fox News commentator John Bolton to serve as his national security adviser. His people at the State Department hired Fox News host Heather Nauert for a key communications slot. Several other Fox News types were considered for key posts.

The coziness works in the other direction, too. Hope Hicks, the former communications director at the Trump White House, will be executive vice president and chief communications officer at Fox. The move is part of the executive-suite changes being made in preparation for a new and slimmer Fox. Next year Walt Disney Co. will complete a $71.3 billion deal to acquire the television and movie properties long under the 21st Century Fox roof. Left behind will be Fox News, Fox regional sports networks, Fox television stations and Fox broadcasting, plus other channels.

An announcement to company staffers included this bit: “Hope most recently served as White House Communications Director and Director of Strategic Communications for U.S. President Donald Trump. In these roles, she oversaw the administration’s communications strategy and led a team responsible for creating and coordinating key messages relating to economic issues, domestic policies and international affairs.”

Missing from the memo was any description of Hicks’s management style, her signature initiatives, her professional credo. That’s because it’s hard to discern one. Over her time in the Trump presidential campaign, and later at the White House, Hicks grabbed few headlines. When reporter Olivia Nuzzi approached Hicks for a campaign profile, she declined to be interviewed. But she allowed her boss, Donald Trump, to talk about her in Hicks’s presence, making for a memorably awkward media moment.

In a subsequent piece on Hicks’s departure from the White House, Nuzzi wrote that her White House role was personalized:

A second source who meets regularly with the president told me that Hicks acted almost as an embodiment of the faculties the Trump lacked — like memory. “He’ll be talking, and then right in the middle he’ll be like, ‘Hope, what was that … thing?’” When the name of a senator or congressman or journalist came up, Trump would prompt Hicks to provide a history of their interactions, asking, “Do we like him?” “And she f[—]ing remembers!”

Such proximity helped reporters seeking time with the president. Check out this July 2017 passage from New York Times Magazine writer Mark Leibovich:

In early June, I stopped by the White House to see Hope Hicks, the president’s longtime aide and another close-in operator, whom I came to know during the campaign. After about 15 minutes of chatting in an ornate West Wing conference room, she asked me if I wanted to “say hello.” I wondered to whom. “Reince? Spicer?” No, she said, “Potus.” Huh. It’s usually not this easy to infringe on the president’s schedule.

Leibovich told the Erik Wemple Blog: “Hope was usually sitting/standing a few feet away from Trump. And when you’re trying to get to a principal who is, to say the least, not exactly bureaucratic-minded, that can have obvious benefits.”

At the new Fox, Hicks will be working closely with Lachlan Murdoch, who’ll be chairman and CEO of the trimmed-down company. Murdoch’s father, Rupert Murdoch, is both an international news mogul and a frequent telephone correspondent with Trump himself. Perhaps the president put in a good word for his former right-hand individual?