

President Trump reacts to the playing of West Virginia’s state song as he takes the stage during a rally last month in Wheeling, W.Va. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Media critic

Here we go again:

AP headline was very different from my quote and meaning in the story. They just can’t help themselves. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

“Fake news” claims from President Trump generally relate to reporting from CNN, the major broadcast TV networks, the New York Times or The Post. This time, it’s the Associated Press (AP). Just what could possibly have channeled the president’s attention toward the wire service?

Yes, it’s “Fox & Friends” again.

“Media Slams Trump over False Quote,” read the chyron on the screen as the co-hosts of the Fox News morning show chatted about a 40-minute AP interview with Trump by reporters Catherine Lucey, Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller. Ever the mindful media critics, the hosts took issue with the headline on the AP’s write-up of the interview: “Trump tells AP he won’t accept blame if GOP loses House.” That particular matter apparently slipped into the “Fox & Friends” newstream via the Drudge Report, which promoted the AP scoop.

“If you look at Drudge right now, there is a headline that essentially says, ‘Don’t blame me if we lose the House,'” said co-host Steve Doocy. However, Doocy & Friends did some investigating. “We’ve looked at what the president actually told the Associated Press during their 40-minute interview, and he did not say that.” At that point, co-host Ainsley Earhardt ran viewers through the relevant excerpt from the AP interview:

AP: So my question is, if Republicans were to lose control of the House on November 6th — or a couple of days later depending on how long it takes to count the votes — do you believe you bear some responsibility for that? Trump: No, I think I’m helping people. Look, I’m 48 and 1 in the primaries, and actually it’s much higher than that because I endorsed a lot of people that were successful that people don’t even talk about. But many of those 48, as you know, were people that had no chance, in some cases. We look at Florida, you look at Donovan in Staten Island. He was losing by 10 points, I endorsed him and he won. I could give you a long list of names. Look at Georgia governor of Georgia. And many, many races. And I will say that we have a very big impact. I don’t believe anybody’s ever had this kind of an impact. They would say that in the old days that if you got the support of a president or if you’ve got the support of somebody it would be nice to have, but it meant nothing, zero. Like literally zero. Some of the people I’ve endorsed have gone up 40 and 50 points just on the endorsement.

Bolding added to highlight the part of the president’s response highlighted by “Fox & Friends,” in their effort to discredit the AP. Co-host Brian Kilmeade explained the alleged screw-up: “The question was asked, ‘Are you responsible?’ He’s like, ‘No, I think I’m helping the midterms.'” The consensus of the three people on the curvy couch was that the headline is just wrong. “So deceptive,” said Kilmeade, who later explained: “They want to characterize the president as, ‘It’s all about me,’ but it has nothing to do with that answer.”

Except for the plain English. An AP reporter asked Trump point-blank whether he’d accept blame for the possible loss of the House. “No,” came the response, followed by typical Trump boasting about how much he has helped the candidates. The obvious implication is that anyone who loses would have lost by bigger margins if not for the glorious support from the president.

In a statement, the AP remains unconvinced by the critique of “Fox & Friends”: “The Associated Press stands by its reporting. In addition to the AP news stories about the president’s remarks, AP published a full transcript of its interview with President Trump.”

Now let’s bring in context: Of course Trump won’t take the blame if the Republicans lose the House. He won’t take blame or responsibility for anything. He can’t even summon a genuine regret, as per his recent “60 Minutes” interview:

Lesley Stahl: Do you have any regrets? President Donald Trump: So when I won the presidency, I th– I– I– the press treats me terribly. I thought very strongly that, you know, the one great thing will happen is the press will start treating me great. Lesley, they treat me worse. They got worse instead of better. Very dishonest. Lesley Stahl: Okay, this– you’re– but you regret? President Donald Trump: I regret that the press treats me so badly– Lesley Stahl: I’m– I’m really asking (UNINTEL)– President Donald Trump: And despite that, my poll numbers are very good, so

He later mumbled something about not dealing sooner with the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

And what about the Senate race in Alabama, in which Republican Roy Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones? After the results were counted:

The president himself spread the blame. He faulted his former chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, for selling him what one outside adviser described as “a bill of goods” in urging him to support Roy Moore, and he faulted Moore himself for being an abysmal candidate. In the lead-up to Tuesday night, he had also groused about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), saying he had been too aggressive in trying to push out Moore.

What Trump told the AP was consistent with his past behavior; it was accurately packaged; and it was honest. A rare Trump utterance, in other words, that doesn’t require a fact-check.