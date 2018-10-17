

John F. Harris, left, editor in chief of Politico, and Jim VandeHei, executive editor, in Arlington in January 2007. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

About a year ago, editors at Politico held a meeting in which they warned staffers off social media postings that could be interpreted as partisan. No loose opining, urged the editors, who fielded inquiries on the suitability of tweeting on topics such as attacks on journalists and white supremacy. Keep things straight up the middle.

Politico co-founder John F. Harris may not have channeled such as he worked the Twitter airwaves on Wednesday. He spotted a tweet promoting a story by NBC News:

White nationalist leader wants to 'take over the GOP' https://t.co/QQTtS0QfdD via @nbcnews — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 17, 2018

And so he quipped:

Thought that job had been filled..... https://t.co/35GUSXGhWU — John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) October 17, 2018

Conservatives on Twitter bashed him for apparently suggesting that President Trump is a white nationalist. He responded:

A fair point @ArthurSchwartz , this could be interpreted as broad swipe rather than a quip about the headline on the NBC piece. Sometimes wisecracks get lost in Twitter translation so appreciate the chance to clarify. pic.twitter.com/wpsXiHUoPq — John F. Harris (@harrispolitico) October 17, 2018

Again, many people were unconvinced:

Wisecrack or not, it's solid evidence in the mountain of evidence that Politico, if ever centrist, has fallen victim to the Trump Derangement Syndrome and blatant bias more associated with CNN and other outwardly left-moving news outlets. — Andrew Oplas (@AndyOplas) October 17, 2018

How dare it be interpreted in the manner in which it was delivered — Brady Behrens (@BradyBehrens) October 17, 2018

The chance to clarify why you're a partisan hack?

The chance to clarify how you're an editor and claim to be impartial?

Or the chance to clarify why he is correct and no Republican should accept any call from @Poltiico as they're clearly biased?



You didn't clarify. — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) October 17, 2018

The Erik Wemple Blog has asked Harris for further explanation as to what he meant with the tweet.

Meanwhile: Assuming that he meant to convey the very worst implication of his tweet, Harris is on solid factual ground. Over the years, after all, Trump has compiled a well-padded record as a racist, not to mention as a misogynist and a bigot. Dial back to the Charlottesville protests of August 2017, when he complimented white nationalists as well as counterprotesters. “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” he said. See also: calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five; questioning the rulings of a judge because of his Mexican heritage; calling Mexicans “rapists” at the start of his presidential campaign; allegations of racial discrimination in apartment rentals; the “birther” campaign against President Barack Obama; and so much more.

The full-service cart of racist comments by Trump should be wheeled out into the public square as frequently as possible, just to refresh memories.

Regardless of Harris’s social media commentary, Politico does not wish to serve as the focal point of debate over Trump’s racism. Though the outlet does do some analysis and opinion, its motor is a large newsroom of policy and politics reporters who scramble for scoops. Those folks need to get callbacks from Republicans, Democrats, independents, iconoclasts and Bill Kristol. Tweets such as Harris’s may well complicate that mission, especially if some folks have their way:

This will be used against every @politico reporter until you resign...#MSM #Propaganda — Political Wasteland (@PoliticalWaste) October 17, 2018

The episode, furthermore, demonstrates how ill-suited is the mainstream media model when it comes to covering a bad person. As the list above shows, Trump leaves no space for debate about his racism. The instances are too many and his resistance to apology too stubborn. Dubbing him a “racist,” however, amounts to a transgression of straight-news principles. It’s fitting, then, that an inventory of Trump’s racism by the New York Times was published under the opinions banner, not the news banner. That is to say: News types are comfortable calling someone a “supply sider,” based on evidence; they’re comfortable calling someone an “immigration hard-liner,” based on evidence; they’re comfortable calling someone a “socialist,” based on evidence; they’re occasionally comfortable saying someone “lied,” based on evidence. Somehow a different standard applies to matters of race, and it’s one that has protected Trump.