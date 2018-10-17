About a year ago, editors at Politico held a meeting in which they warned staffers off social media postings that could be interpreted as partisan. No loose opining, urged the editors, who fielded inquiries on the suitability of tweeting on topics such as attacks on journalists and white supremacy. Keep things straight up the middle.
Politico co-founder John F. Harris may not have channeled such as he worked the Twitter airwaves on Wednesday. He spotted a tweet promoting a story by NBC News:
And so he quipped:
Conservatives on Twitter bashed him for apparently suggesting that President Trump is a white nationalist. He responded:
Again, many people were unconvinced:
The Erik Wemple Blog has asked Harris for further explanation as to what he meant with the tweet.
Meanwhile: Assuming that he meant to convey the very worst implication of his tweet, Harris is on solid factual ground. Over the years, after all, Trump has compiled a well-padded record as a racist, not to mention as a misogynist and a bigot. Dial back to the Charlottesville protests of August 2017, when he complimented white nationalists as well as counterprotesters. “You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” he said. See also: calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five; questioning the rulings of a judge because of his Mexican heritage; calling Mexicans “rapists” at the start of his presidential campaign; allegations of racial discrimination in apartment rentals; the “birther” campaign against President Barack Obama; and so much more.
The full-service cart of racist comments by Trump should be wheeled out into the public square as frequently as possible, just to refresh memories.
Regardless of Harris’s social media commentary, Politico does not wish to serve as the focal point of debate over Trump’s racism. Though the outlet does do some analysis and opinion, its motor is a large newsroom of policy and politics reporters who scramble for scoops. Those folks need to get callbacks from Republicans, Democrats, independents, iconoclasts and Bill Kristol. Tweets such as Harris’s may well complicate that mission, especially if some folks have their way:
The episode, furthermore, demonstrates how ill-suited is the mainstream media model when it comes to covering a bad person. As the list above shows, Trump leaves no space for debate about his racism. The instances are too many and his resistance to apology too stubborn. Dubbing him a “racist,” however, amounts to a transgression of straight-news principles. It’s fitting, then, that an inventory of Trump’s racism by the New York Times was published under the opinions banner, not the news banner. That is to say: News types are comfortable calling someone a “supply sider,” based on evidence; they’re comfortable calling someone an “immigration hard-liner,” based on evidence; they’re comfortable calling someone a “socialist,” based on evidence; they’re occasionally comfortable saying someone “lied,” based on evidence. Somehow a different standard applies to matters of race, and it’s one that has protected Trump.