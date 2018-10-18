

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday. (Leah Mills/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Media critic

Fox Business on Thursday announced its withdrawal from the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the Saudi business conference that has come under scrutiny in the aftermath of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance. “FOX Business Network has canceled its sponsorship and participation in the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia. We continue to seek an interview with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” the network announced.

That’s a move that other major U.S. news organizations have made recently. For at least the past week, evidence that Saudi Arabia bore responsibility for Khashoggi’s fate has been plentiful, considering that he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and hasn’t surfaced since. News reports and Turkish investigators have pointed culpability squarely at a crew of Saudis who reportedly interrogated, killed and even dismembered the Saudi journalist.

Official timing doesn’t do much to advance Fox Business’s standing as a news organization that operates with full independence of the Trump White House. Just hours before the network sent out its statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced his own withdrawal from the event, following a slew of companies, business eminences and media organizations.

Did Fox Business await a nod from the White House? A network source says no — that the announcement would have surfaced sooner, but the network was trying to arrange a news interview with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as MBS. Maria Bartiromo continues pursuing an “unrestricted” session with MBS and won’t attend the conference unless she succeeds in doing so, according to the source. It would be another historic “get” for the Fox family. Fox Business previously swatted down a proposal from conference organizers to moderate a panel with MBS and other Middle East heads of state.

Whatever the sequence or motivation, the result is proper: The U.S. government and all U.S. media partners have left an official Saudi event floundering for good reasons. As reported earlier in this space, conference organizers are relying on a Saudi-owned media outlet — Al Arabiya — and a handful of un-famous business types to moderate sessions that once had prominent nameplates in the moderator’s seat. A source informed of the conference’s proceedings tells the Erik Wemple Blog that organizers are readying to fold certain segments and consolidate them with other portions of the schedule.