With an investment of just a few minutes, people can soak up critical information about the large caravan of migrants heading north and intent upon entering the United States. It began on Oct. 13 and initially consisted mainly of Hondurans, according to USA Today. It is the “largest single movement of migrants north in decades,” notes the New York Times. President Trump vows to send as many troops to the border “as necessary,” according to USA Today.

With an investment of an hour, people can also soak up virtually no information and a great deal of fearmongering. Just watch “Hannity.” On Monday night’s edition, host Sean Hannity was at his frothy best as he warned over and over again that bad things will happen if the caravan of 6,000-plus migrants is allowed to continue. Examples:

“T hese migrants are just weeks away from causing what could be a massive showdown, a dangerous showdown at our border.”

“A very serious, dangerous situation is about to boil over at our southern border. You have a highly organized motive and undocumented trove of migrants headed straight to the United States as we speak.”

“Now, this march puts both Americans and migrants, and if our military needs to go down to the border, in serious danger.”

“We don’t really know who any of these undocumented migrants are. Where are they from? Who brought them here? Why are they coming here? An obvious major security concern for the country.”

“If they make it to our southern border, there will be a dangerous situation unfolding. And the president is in a terrible position. You can’t have thousands of illegal immigrants rushing across our border.”

“I don’t want a confrontation at our southern border because somebody’s going to get hurt or worse at that border if they make it all the way from Mexico and the caravan’s building.”

After listening to Hannity’s fearmongering, commentator Geraldo Rivera asked the logical question: “What, are you going to shoot them, Sean?” To which, Hannity replied that the migrants needed to be stopped in Mexico. Mr. Immigration Policy Expert didn’t specify just what Mexican authorities should do once the 6,000 migrants are “stopped.”

Like most of the garbage on prime-time Fox News, Hannity’s warnings and tough talk wouldn’t matter so much if not for their captive audience: This is the place where Trump secures his policy advice. Whereas his predecessor, President Barack Obama, spent hours and hours studying papers and reports in the Treaty Room, Trump relies on folks such as Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham to raise the alarm on a non-crisis in South Africa, the “threat” hundreds of miles away from the border or some other illusory outrage.

Want to know what’s really scary? The migrants are weeks from arriving at the U.S. border, which gives the likes of Hannity weeks to nourish his feedback loop with the president. Danger ahead! There are bad apples in there! A dumb and incurious politician listening to this sort of programming may well conclude that sending the troops is the only way to deal with this national security crisis. Credit Hannity for this much: He secured the input of Rivera, who said, “I think that we have to calm down.”