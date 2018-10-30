

Update: Liberal Fox News pundit Zac Petkanas, participant in some high-profile clashes with conservative counterparts, has written in an opinion piece for Mediaite saying that he will no longer appear on the network. Though he previously believed it was important to contest what he calls the “insanity” that airs on Fox News, “Now I believe the only thing to do is walk away and call out the network for what it is: a cancerous propaganda organ doing lasting damage to our country.”

Petkanas was dismayed with the lack of outrage at the network over how former Trump campaign operative Corey Lewandowski made light of a 10-year-old girl with Down syndrome who was separated from her mother at the southern U.S. border. “Fox’s producers and on-air talent don’t view themselves simply as part of a conservative-leaning news outlet that responsibly approaches policy discussions about tax cuts and health care from a right-of-center perspective,” argues Petkanas. “They see themselves as political operatives whose job it is to help the Republican Party acquire and keep power.”

The author of a book on the Koch brothers has withdrawn from a Fox News podcast over the network’s coverage of recent events, particularly the caravan of migrants moving north from Central America. Daniel Schulman, deputy Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones*, spelled out his rationale in a note that he later posted on Twitter:

Last week, I accepted a request to appear on a Fox News podcast today to talk about my book on the Kochs for a segment on the political bogeymen of the 2018 election (including Soros).



This morning, I cancelled. Here’s my email to the producer. pic.twitter.com/XozcV4b1tC — Daniel Schulman (@DanielSchulman) October 29, 2018

The plan was for Schulman to discuss political “boogeymen” — particularly the Koch brothers and George Soros — for the “Fox News Rundown,” a daily podcast. “You’ve heard their names, George Soros and the Koch brothers, but what’s the motivation behind the most controversial billionaires responsible for political campaigns in America?” reads a summary of the podcast.

As Schulman explained in his note to the podcast’s producer, he’d seen a Monday morning segment of “Fox & Friends” in which co-host Brian Kilmeade had whipped up hysteria over the caravan. “What about diseases. I mean, there’s a reason why you can’t bring a kid to school unless he’s inoculated,” said Kilmeade, who went on to complain about the amount of tax dollars that go toward social programs.

Brian Kilmeade says there’s “entire populations coming in here” bringing “diseases,” and keeping them out is “part of the reason why America’s America.” (h/t @gabrielsherman) pic.twitter.com/o4cjcMdrsE — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 29, 2018

Such talk, says Schulman, presented a grim overlap with some of his current work on a new book, “Money Kings,” about German Jewish families who immigrated to the United States in the late 19th century and went on to found financial institutions. This period, Schulman tells the Erik Wemple Blog, “solidif[ied] the myth of Jewish bankers controlling world financial power and pulling levers of government to profit.”

The epoch covered by Schulman’s book would interest the great epidemiologist Brian Kilmeade; it was a time when concerns about diseased incomers were widespread, as noted in this study:

Perhaps the most striking feature of the medical inspection of immigrants at different ports and borders during this era was the fluidity of the exclusionary labels themselves. Although some of the classifications were more popular in specific regions of the country, an underlying premise colored them all: immigrants threatened the health of the nation. Asians were portrayed as feeble and infested with hookworm, Mexicans as lousy, and eastern European Jews as vulnerable to trachoma, tuberculosis, and — a favorite “wastebasket” diagnosis of nativists in the early 1900s — “poor physique”

In his note to the Fox News podcast producer, Schulman wrote, “This is the same type of rhetoric that was used at the turn of the 20th century to dehumanize the Jewish immigrants fleeing the Pale of Settlement, my ancestors among them.” Careful to stipulate that the “Fox News Rundown” podcast was not “Fox & Friends” or Lou Dobbs’s show, Schulman nevertheless argued, “the level of demagoguery coming out [of] the network at the moment is alarming. I’m generally happy to talk to anyone, and as you know if you’ve checked out my book on the Kochs, I’m no partisan. But at present I don’t want to associate with a brand that allows its personalities and guests to spew hatred, especially in the wake of recent events.” In his chat with the Erik Wemple Blog, Schulman said, “I think people are getting their news from opinion side.”

Some have asked if I received a reply. I did. It was polite, professional, & understanding of my position. It validated my belief that there are many great journos working at Fox, whose jobs are being made harder by the extreme guests/hosts/views the network allows on its air — Daniel Schulman (@DanielSchulman) October 30, 2018

The move to bail on the podcast by no means roiled Fox News. Republican strategist Karl Rove and former Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen lent their voices to the analysis of the Kochs and Soros. Yet the withdrawal hints at a dynamic that Fox News would be well advised to heed: The production of their daily news presentation requires the help and cooperation of many folks who are not in the anchor chair or in the reportorial ranks. Paid contributors, guest commentators, public officials, experts, tipsters and others all play a part. What happens if their consciences get a hold of them? What happens if they think too carefully about how the opinion folks on Fox News have served as a force multiplier for Trump’s hateful messages?

“The question was whether I could do this and then go home and look at my kids,” says Schulman. “I’m bringing up two Jewish sons.”

*Disclosure: The Erik Wemple Blog’s wife works at Mother Jones.

