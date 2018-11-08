

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at a conference in New York on Nov. 30. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The people who shouted threatening chants at the residence of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night did more than just unsettle a family. They defaced property as well. A report from the D.C. police department indicates: “It was discovered that unknown persons spray painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway.”

In a visit to the site, the Erik Wemple Blog and Post colleague Drew Goins documented this evidence:



Vandalism at the D.C. residence of Fox News host Tucker Carlson (Erik Wemple Blog)

As reported by The Post’s Allyson Chiu, the protesters were seeking to express their displeasure with the rhetoric that Carlson offers on his eponymous prime-time program on Fox News. He has taken a hard line on immigration and demanded an explanation as to why diversity is a strength in the United States, in addition to hyping alleged crimes by undocumented immigrants. “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!” they yelled in a chilling example of protest gone awry.

D.C. police issued this statement: “We welcome those who come here to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and peaceful manner; however, we prohibit them from breaking the law. Last night, a group of protestors broke the law by defacing private property at a Northwest, DC residence. MPD takes these violations seriously, and we will work to hold those accountable for their unlawful actions. There is currently an open criminal investigation regarding this matter.”

When we arrived at Carlson’s house Thursday afternoon, we found two D.C. police cruisers stationed in front of the property. In his interview with Chiu, Carlson said that his wife at first thought that the protesters were actually conducting a home invasion. “She had been in the kitchen alone getting ready to go to dinner and she heard pounding on the front door and screaming. … Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door,” Carlson said. None of the couple’s four children were home at the time.

But there’s no mention of a cracked door in the police report. The Erik Wemple Blog asked a department spokesperson whether the police had found a broken door or whether such a detail would be included in the report. “Officers take down as much information as possible,” said the spokesperson, speaking generally about the process.

When The Post visited Carlson’s place, the front door appeared to be in working condition:



The front door at Tucker Carlson’s D.C. residence. (Drew Goins)

A woman answered the door at Carlson’s home. We asked her whether the door had suffered a crack. She took a quick look and shrugged her shoulders, as if to signal that it looked okay. She declined to allow us to photograph it from inside the house.

We asked Carlson to provide a picture of the crack and haven’t received a response from the Fox News host. It’s possible that he replaced the door, or that the crack is visible from the home’s interior.