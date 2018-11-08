

Fox personality Tucker Carlson speaks at the Business Insider Ignition: Future of Media conference in New York on Nov. 30. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

Media critic

Glenn Beck once said hateful things on Fox News. He called President Barack Obama a “racist.” He spread anti-Semitic messages. He trafficked in every kooky conspiracy notion on the planet. He required evidence for few of his rants. A targeted campaign against his advertisers forced his departure from the network back in 2011.

Bill O’Reilly once said stupid and offensive things on Fox News, all the while filling a filing cabinet with settlements with female co-workers for sexual harassment and outright abuse. An effective pressure campaign against his advertisers preceded his firing in April 2017.

Tucker Carlson, who now occupies O’Reilly’s time slot, says outrageous and divisive things on Fox News. He shills for President Trump’s racist policies, demands that people defend the merits of diversity, scaremongers about the alleged perils of immigration and pleases white nationalists. The backlash against Carlson took an ugly and counterproductive turn away from pressuring advertisers on Wednesday night, as protesters showed up at his D.C. home.

The Post’s Allyson Chiu describes how the group proceeded:

“Tucker Carlson, we are outside your home,” one person could be heard saying in the since-deleted video. The person, using a bullhorn, accused Carlson of “promoting hate” and “an ideology that has led to thousands of people dying.” “We want you to know, we know where you sleep at night,” the person concluded, before leading the group to chant, “Tucker Carlson, we will fight! We know where you sleep at night!”

Twitter posts from the anti-fascist group Smash Racism D.C. argued that Carlson himself was responsible for injecting “fear into our homes.” Chiu also cited a since-deleted tweet that said, “Tonight you’re reminded that we have a voice. Tonight, we remind you that you are not safe either.” Protesters circulated Carlson’s address via Twitter, though the company deleted the tweets and also suspended Smash Racism D.C.’s account. D.C. police patrolled the block to ensure the safety of Carlson’s family.

The Erik Wemple Blog doesn’t support chanting threats at the homes of cable news hosts:

I, too, dislike what @tuckercarlson says on television, in books, etc. But this kind of doorstep intimidation is reprehensible. Please respect his family's domestic life. https://t.co/QB9nEvovdF — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 8, 2018

That tweet prompted a degree of dissent.

OK...WHEN TUCKER CARLSON IS 100% TRUTHFUL AND HE STOPS ATTACKING AMERICANS — MERLIN (@OBSERVER_RAM) November 8, 2018

Yes, and where's the media attention when a brave public citizen gets threatened and is in far more danger? — Rachel Ellner (@RaqElle) November 8, 2018

He personally terrorizes families every night. No sympathy. His wife should leave him and take the children for the sake of her sanity — Luis Sotillo (@budarydachas) November 8, 2018

I am having a hard time finding sympathy for Tucker. I looked everywhere but I couldn't find it. I suspect people have enough of his fear mongering and lies. I'm not ready to tell these people, as long they protest within the law, to be "civil".



I don't really care, do u? — Mash - 🌊#VoteBlue #BlueWave🌊 (@thisismash) November 8, 2018

No. — Chris Turnbow (@cturnbow) November 8, 2018

By all means: Protest Carlson and his white nationalist-pleasing rhetoric. But please don’t threaten him with language assuring him and his family that they’re not safe in their own home. That’s wrong, not to mention possibly illegal. A spokesperson with the D.C. police department told the Erik Wemple Blog, “There have been no arrests made regarding this incident. This case does remain under investigation.” Carlson didn’t respond to an email.

And then there’s the question of effectiveness, of which there’s none.

Scrolling back to late May 2017, Carlson did a clever segment on political violence in the United States, with a news peg from the body-slamming of Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs by then-congressional candidate Greg Gianforte in Montana. Carlson condemned the act, then accomplished one of his trademark pivots. From a previous post in this space:

“America does face a threat of political violence. It does not come, by and large from baby boomer evangelicals in Montana. Nor does it come from President Trump, whatever his flaws,” said [Carlson in the segment]. “The threat today comes from the progressive left and its growing enthusiasm for force as a political tool.” Thereupon Carlson cited Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca for tweeting something objectionable; people menacing Republican lawmakers; and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) for “celebrating racial violence during the L.A. riots”; and a progressive activist who previously appeared on Carlson’s show and failed to denounce violence to Carlson’s standards.

That’s a pretty weak list. It gathers strength, however, from the threats chanted Wednesday night at Carlson’s residence. According to a police report, “It was discovered that unknown persons spray painted an anarchy symbol on the driveway.” The report also cites “Suspected Hate Crime” with “Anti-Political” motivation.

If the goal is to stop Tucker Carlson, these tactics will ensure the opposite result. Fox News has thrived for years by hyping news stories about lefty protesters who overstep boundaries in expressing their views. Vandalism in the form of anarchy symbols is a valued visual at the network. By seizing on such stuff, Fox News has become Fox News, a place where top management can say goodbye to King of Cable News Bill O’Reilly and promote Tucker Carlson while maintaining its ratings preeminence.

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, was instrumental in the toppling of Beck and O’Reilly. The scare tactics against Carlson, he said, are “obviously not okay.” “The intention was intimidation,” he said. “You can’t support that. It’s not just not a good idea. It’s a kind of escalation that’s needless.” A better approach, Carusone said, is to view Carlson as a “business” who relies on advertisers, shareholders and cable subscribers to do his thing.

Read more:

David Von Drehle: Someone tell Tucker Carlson what ‘E pluribus unum’ really means

Kathleen Parker: A caller threatened to shoot up CNN. Was it Trump’s fault?

Max Boot: Fox News and the rest of the right-wing media can’t escape responsibility