Media critic

CNN is tired of all the statements.

The network issued its umpteenth condemnation of the Trump White House last week, after it learned that Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta would have to work without a hard pass, which Trump officials had invalidated over an incident at a post-midterms news conference. Here’s how it was worded:

Stern, factual, condemnatory: The statement is just like many others that rushed forth after CNN reporters have been barred, insulted and otherwise dissed by President Trump and his enablers in and around the White House. On Tuesday morning, the network signaled that it has tired of toothless tweets. Time to hit the courts.

In a filing just lodged in D.C. federal court, CNN is suing key White House officials and the Secret Service over Acosta’s credentials. Listed as defendants in the civil action are Trump, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, Secret Service Director Randolph Alles and “John Doe,” the Secret Service employee who apprised Acosta that his hard pass had been revoked. The complaint itself notes the president’s comments that Acosta had failed to “treat the White House with respect” at an official event: “This severe and unprecedented punishment is the culmination of years of hostility by President Trump against CNN and Acosta based on the contents of their reporting—an unabashed attempt to censor the press and exclude reporters from the White House who challenge and dispute the President’s point of view.”

Nor is the revocation a surmountable problem, argues CNN and its lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Without a hard pass, a White House correspondent must secure day passes, which require a lot of hassle and bureaucracy. “Without this [hard pass] credential, a daily White House correspondent like Acosta effectively cannot do his or her job,” says the complaint.

Furthermore, the complaint notes that CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker appealed last week to Kelly, requesting that Acosta’s hard pass be “reinstated immediately.” Before the action, noted Zucker, “no complaints were raised with CNN and there was no attempt to reach anyone at CNN before taking this unlawful action.”

Process is a critical part of the CNN complaint. Yes, the document cites as its first cause of action a violation of the First Amendment. It rips the White House’s flimsy initial rationale for de-credentialing Acosta — namely, that Acosta had placed his hands on an intern who was attempting to take the microphone from Acosta during last Wednesday’s press conference. “Defendants’ justifications for impeding Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights are hollow and hardly sufficiently compelling to justify the indefinite revocation of Acosta’s White House credentials. Consequently, the only reasonable inference from Defendants’ conduct is that they have revoked Acosta’s credentials as a form of content- and viewpoint-based discrimination and in retaliation for Plaintiffs’ exercise of protected First Amendment activity,” notes the complaint.

Yet there’s also a Fifth Amendment component — that the White House didn’t follow due process in taking this very harsh action. “Defendants did not provide Plaintiffs a written explanation, nor any explanation at all, before revoking Acosta’s press credentials. The only written explanation was a short statement posted on Twitter that Acosta was suspended because he ‘plac[ed] his hands’ on a White House staffer. Even if this tweet were accurate—and it is not, as the reportedly doctored video Defendant Sanders posted would later show—it would not suffice to demonstrate prior notice of the revocation.”

As a remedy, the suit asks for “immediate restoration of Acosta’s press credentials and hard pass so that Plaintiffs may continue to report from White House briefings and perform their jobs on White House grounds and at other presidential events.” Failing that, it petitions for a process under which Acosta’s hard pass is restored under a “due process” outlined in the complaint.

CNN and its lawyers have had some time to mull its legal options. That’s because a measure even this drastic has had plenty of buildup. During his presidential campaign, candidate Trump barred various news organizations from his events. And even though he indicated that he wouldn’t deploy such extreme tactics as president, occasional access problems have surfaced in the first two years of his administration. CNN was among a number of outlets barred from a February 2017 briefing. And White House reporter Kaitlan Collins was excluded from an event open to the media in the summer, apparently a penalty for asking tough questions at an earlier press availability.

As noted in this blog, the yanking of press credentials for a White House reporter is an extreme rarity. “I don’t know of anything comparable to this,” said George Condon, a historian of the White House press corps, in a previous post. On Sunday’s media show on CNN, legendary First Amendment lawyer Floyd Abrams said, “I can understand CNN being reluctant to sue because the president keeps saying CNN is the enemy of me and CNN might have some reluctance to have a lawsuit titled CNN versus Donald Trump. That said, yes, I think they should sue. And if it’s not about Acosta, this is going to happen again.”

He’s right about that, at least if you place any credence in Trump’s own words. When the president was asked late last week about Acosta’s de-credentialing, he responded that there could be “others” who may receive the same treatment.

In the coverage of this lawsuit, prepare to see a fair bit of analysis calling it the escalation of a feud between the network and Trump. Don’t be fooled, however: The escalation occurred on Jan. 11, 2017, when Trump called Acosta “fake news” after he asked about the Russian dossier; it occurred when Trump used his Twitter account and other forums to transmit that same message to his base; it occurred when Trump lent his Twitter name to memes of CNN being beaten up or run over; it occurred when Trump’s press secretaries insulted Acosta; and so on. And there’s no feud when a White House deploys the power of the state against a news organization. That’s called a federal beatdown.

Update: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued this statement on the lawsuit: